‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Explains Why She Had Raquel Leviss’ Back

Charli Burnett explained why she defended Raquel Leviss while filming the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” – months before Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval was discovered.

In a series of tweets posted as the March 15, 2023 episode of the Bravo reality show aired, Burnett wrote that while she didn’t know the whole story at the time, she won’t ever apologize for being a good friend.

In the episode, titled “Divorce Party Crashers,” Burnett turned up for the back end of a girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu, Arizona. But by the time she got there, her SUR co-worker, Raquel Leviss, had already had a rough night with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly.

Not only did Leviss overhear the trio making fun of her, but they also called her out for her drunken behavior earlier in the trip. The former pageant queen had a full-on breakdown during the car ride to Arizona.

It wasn’t long before Leviss announced that she and Burnett were packed up and leaving early because she didn’t feel welcome on the trip. She also revealed that they would be meeting up with Tom Schwartz in Los Angeles.

The scenes were filmed in early August 2022, well before Leviss’ affair with Sandoval was discovered by his girlfriend Ariana Madix.

As the episode aired, Burnett tweeted, “Oh wow would these convos go differently now.”

“I hate when people aren’t honest,” she added. “TBH I feel incredibly silly on some things obvi knowing what I know now. I can take the accountability on my end always…But what I won’t apologize for is always being a good & honest girls girl. Even if I look dumb for believing someone. I pride myself always on being a good friend. Especially to the women around me. I am only responsible for my words & actions if they ever hurt anyone.”

Burnett previously told Us Weekly that she is always “Team Girls Girl.”

“ I’m team what’s right in the moment,” she said.

Charli Burnett Did Question Raquel Leviss Earlier in the Season

While Burnett had Leviss’ back in the March 15 “Vanderpump Rules” episode, earlier in the season she did question her behavior. In one scene from the season 10 episode “No Home Left to Wreck,” she was filmed working at SUR with Leviss, where Leviss revealed she had told her former fiancé James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, that Kennedy had cheated on her with Lala Kent when they were a couple.

“I don’t think that’s your place for you to tell her that,” Burnett told Leviss in the scene.

Leviss also dished that she had a crush on Katie Maloney’s ex, Tom Schwartz, and wanted to make out with him, and Burnett seemed stunned. “They are going to call you a homewrecker,” she warned Leviss.

“How am I a homewrecker? There’s no home to wreck,” Leviss replied.

After Leviss’ affair was discovered, Burnett, like all of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members, immediately distanced herself from her.

“At the end of the day no one deserves to feel this gut punch. To say Im disappointed would be an understatement,” Burnett tweeted about the affair.

