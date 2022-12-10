Christina Applegate Tears Up Over Touching Message From Captain Lee Rosbach

Christina Applegate received a very sweet message from “Below Deck” legend Captain Lee Rosbach this week, which brought the actress to tears.

Applegate, who’s opened up about getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, was appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and spoke about what she’d been watching to stay entertained. She said she was watching a lot of reality TV and that “Below Deck” was her favorite show, across all of its spinoffs.

“I have slipped into the DMs of certain crew members and who are now my friends,” she revealed. “I’m like an uber-weirdo fan,” Applegate revealed to Clarkson. The singer then told Applegate that she had a surprise for her, before playing a video message from Rosbach.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Lee Rosbach Encouraged Christina Applegate to ‘Stay Strong’ & Said She Was Welcome on His Yacht Anytime

Play

Christina Applegate Gets Emotional Surprise From 'Below Deck' Captain Lee Christina Applegate dishes on her obsession with the reality TV series "Below Deck," and admits she's become friends with the cast members after sliding into their DMs. Christina also gets a special surprise from "Below Deck" star Captain Lee, who invites her on board whenever she wants to set sail again. Tune in today for… 2022-12-08T10:00:30Z

A video from Captain Lee appeared on screen and he said, “Christina, how you doing? Captain Lee here from ‘Below Deck,'” he said as Applegate reacted with surprise and happiness. “I just want to say thank you for being such a big fan and I want to encourage you to stay strong,” he told her.

Rosbach continued the message with some encouraging words, telling the actress, “Remember that a good sailor never learned a damn thing in calm seas, so I know you’re gonna navigate these waters just fine.” The longtime captain then told Applegate that if she ever wanted to head out on the ocean again to let him know, “because we have a deck chair with your name written all over it.”

The beloved captain concluded by telling Applegate that she was welcome to send him a DM anytime to chat. “I’m here,” he said. “Take care, kiddo.”

Applegate reacted emotionally, telling Clarkson, “Aw, I love my Lee.” She wiped away some tears and said that she really loves the captain and she’d received another video message from him a few months ago, that one courtesy of Kate Chastain.

Christina Applegate Spoke About Finding Out That She Was Diagnosed With MS While Shooting ‘Dead to Me’

During her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Applegate opened up to the host about getting diagnosed with “multiple sclerosis.” She said she received the diagnosis while shooting the third and last season of “Dead to Me.”

She said she didn’t understand what was going on and it was so difficult to shoot the show. “I couldn’t walk,” she said. “They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set.” She told Clarkson that someone told her she needed an MRI and that’s when she found out that she had MS, describing it as “a disease that I’m gonna have for the rest of my life.”

After finding out that she had MS, Applegate said she realized she’d had small symptoms for a few years, including feeling weak and tired in her legs. Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the brain and spinal cord in which the immune system attacks the nerves’ protective cover and causes issues in communication between the brain and the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can eventually lead to permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’