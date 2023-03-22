Bravo Star Lands Gig as Victoria’s Secret Model

Ciara Miller has a new gig. The “Summer House” star is a new model for Victoria’s Secret, making her the first-ever Bravo star to ever score such a role, according to Page Six.

When Miller was first introduced on “Summer House” as cast member Luke Gulbranson’s friend in 2020, she revealed that she worked as a traveling ICU nurse and also did some modeling.

In March 2023, she told Page Six that modeling for the lingerie company has always been on her career wish list and that she hopes to walk in the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this year. The famous fashion show will return this year for the first time since 2019 amid a rebrand for the company, according to USA Today.

Ciara Miller Posted a Video From Her Victoria’s Secret Shoot

In March 2023, Miller, 27, posted to Instagram to share a video of her Victoria’s Secret shoot. In the clip, she wore a variety of lacy corsets and jeans as she touted the “sexy” staple.

“Dream job come true shooting with @victoriassecret,” she captioned the post.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post, including Miller’s “Summer House” co-star Mya Allen, who wrote, “VERY GOOD SWEETIE.”

Others said they want to see more of Miller.

“This is amazing!!! but have they seen YOUR LEGS?!? You belong on the catwalk,” one fan wrote.

“Who do we have to petition to make you an angel, it’s overdue,” another agreed.

Ciara Miller Has Worked as a Model Since She Was 16

Miller has talked about her modeling experience in past interviews. In January 2023, she told Medium she began modeling as a teen in Atlanta, then later went to college for a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. “I modeled my way through nursing school on the side as well, I wanted to find a way to do both,” she said.

According to BravoTV.com, Miller admitted that she has struggled with some insecurity in the modeling field, “People in the modeling world, they either want the Black girl with light green eyes with straight hair or they want the really, really dark skin,” she said. “And when you’re somewhere in the middle, it does create a lot of insecurity and self-doubt.”

She also said she sometimes prefers to hide out in her nursing scrubs because it’s a “relief” not to have to worry about her appearance.

In June 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen caught some flack when he commented on Miller’s nursing background during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” According to Yahoo Entertainment, after introducing Miller on the Bravo late-night show, Cohen expressed disbelief about her career in the medical field. “Hi, Ciara, you’re looking so beautiful. Wow. You’re actually a nurse? And this is what you look like? Wow,” he said.

Later in the show, Cohen issued an apology to nurses everywhere as he got inundated with negative comments on social media. “Just want to say before we go on, I have offended the nurses of America and internationally. I apologize,” the Bravo host said. “I was merely mentioning that Ciara looks like a supermodel. I know that many nurses look — it’s no condemnation of nurses.”

“All nurses are hot,” the WWHL host added. “But the most important thing is, all nurses have the biggest hearts in the universe, and they are beautiful inside and out.”

