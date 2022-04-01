Why Craig Conover Was Arrested

In his recently released memoir, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover shared a shocking story about getting arrested when he was younger and how it affected him afterward.

He wrote, “During my junior year I was arrested for public intoxication,” in his debut memoir titled “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?” The Delaware native then clarified that he’d done nothing wrong and it was “a case of mistaken identity,” according to E! News.

Conover wrote that authorities eventually arrested the “real culprit” but that the entire incident “left a lasting impression” on him. “My father called a friend of his who was an attorney to ask for his advice,” he wrote. “After hearing my story, he decided to represent me in court and got the charges dismissed.” He added that it made his interest in pursuing a legal career even stronger:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Conover’s Path to His Legal Career Was a Storyline on His Many Seasons of ‘Southern Charm’

Conover’s journey toward a law career was well-documented in his seasons of “Southern Charm.” On March 22, 2021, the Delaware native revealed that he finally opened his new law office. “I know it’s been a really long time coming, but I just officially took possession of my new law office,” he shared in an Instagram video. “This is a day I’ve looked forward to for a long time.”

The Bravolebrity attended Charleston School of Law but revealed at the season 3 reunion special that he never took the bar exam because he never submitted his final law school paper, which made him ineligible. However, he later revealed that he took the test and passed, Us Weekly reported.

In his video announcing the news, Conover said, “My dream was to always start a law firm that could help people in need that didn’t have the greatest access to the legal system… The time has come.” According to his post, his firm is called the Craig Conover Law Firm and the catchphrase is “Don’t get run over, call Conover!”

Conover Opened Up About His Teenage Years in His Memoir

In addition to his run-in with the law when he was younger, Conover opened up about his teenage years in his book. He said he got bullied essentially every day, too many times to detail in those pages. “There’s no need to recount all the episodes of bullying that happened to me as a teenager,” he wrote as per E! News.

He said the bullying was something that happened every day and was initiated by the older soccer players on the school team, he shared. Conover dove into why he thinks he was bullied and said he guessed it was because he was “small and skinny.” He said, “I also believe that the self-confidence I had acquired and built throughout adolescence made me a target too.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance