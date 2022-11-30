Bravo Star Clarifies Claim That Craig Conover Is a Bad Tipper

Leva Bonaparte from Bravo’s newest show “Southern Hospitality” shocked fans when she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that Craig Conover was the worst tipper out of her “Southern Charm” co-stars.

However, after the episode dropped, Bonaparte took to social media to walk back the comments, stating that she misheard the question and thought Cohen was asking who had the worst temper. On WWHL, Bonaparte was asked a series of questions by Cohen about her “Southern Charm” co-stars, including one that asked, “Have you learned who’s the worst tipper in the bunch?”

Bonaparte answered that it was Conover without much hesitation, but after a clip was shared on the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, the restaurant owner commented, “Bahhahaha sorry i thought he said worst temper. no @caconover NOT a bad tipper.” Several fans replied to Bonaparte’s comment to share that they also heard Cohen say “temper.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Leva Bonaparte Also Threw Some Shade Toward Austen Kroll While on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ & He Responded to Her Comments

Play

Which Southern Charm Cast Member Does Leva Bonaparte Trust the Most? | WWHL Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte says she wasn’t shocked by Taylor Ann Green gunning for Shep Rose at the reunion, characterizes Craig Conover’s behavior in Winter House as him just having a moment and reveals that her staff has complained most about Austen Kroll. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sunday-Thursday: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow… 2022-11-29T04:11:59Z

During the same segment, Bonaparte was asked several other business-related questions, including which of her co-stars she’d rather go into business with out of Conover, Austen Kroll or Shep Rose. After a brief pause, Bonaparte replied that she’d prefer Rose as a business partner.

Cohen then asked her, “Which of your ‘Southern Charm’ cast mates has your staff complained about the most?” The Bravo star had to think about the response for a moment as well before she replied that it was Kroll.

Kroll replied to Bonaparte’s comments on the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, asking, “Do I take this bait or just let it slide.” Bonaparte replied to him as well in her comment about Conover, tagging Kroll: “@krollthewarriorking relax- it’s all good! Lol you literally posted how much s*** you give my staff and admitted it!” She added several crying laughing emojis.

Leva Bonaparte Unfollowed Craig Conover & Several Other Co-Stars After ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Wrapped Filming But Said She’s in a Much Better Place With Her Cast Mates Now

Bonaparte and Conover’s friendship took a hit this year as “Southern Charm” viewers saw in the finale of the show’s 8th season. At Conover’s Sewing Down South holiday party, they had a major argument in which Bonaparte called him a clown and Conover kicked her out of his party and called her a loser.

Bonaparte later told Page Six that she and Conover didn’t speak for nine months after that huge fight and it wasn’t until the reunion was filmed that the two spoke again. During the reunion, the two hashed out some of their issues and ended on better terms.

After the explosive holiday party was filmed in late 2021, Bonaparte unfollowed the majority of her cast mates, including Kathryn Dennis, Naomie Olindo, Madison LeCroy, Kroll and Conover. On the November 28 episode of WWHL, she confirmed that she’d unblocked all of her co-stars from Instagram.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’