Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Vacation in Italy: PHOTOS

Paige DeSorbo and her boyfriend Craig Conover took a vacation to Italy.

In June 2023, the “Summer House” star and the “Southern Charm” OG posed for photos in Capri, Italy, and some fans are speculating that the vacation will end with an engagement – especially since Paige’s family is there. And in a side twist, Conover’s best friend Austen Kroll posted photos from Amalfi during the same time frame.

DeSorbo and Conover have been long-distance dating for nearly two years, and this appears to be the first major vacation he has taken with her family.

Paige DeSorbo Shared Photos of Her Trip to Italy With Craig Conover

In June 2023, DeSorbo posted a video to her Instagram story from a balcony overlooking the water in Ischia, Italy. She also shared photos of a pancake breakfast, panini, and ice cream topped with Italian cookies.

A separate slideshow kicked off with an image of a crystal chandelier and another shot of the Bravo star posing in a white dress. DeSorbo also posted a photo of Conover at an outdoor restaurant as well as a picture of the two posing by the water.

“Ciao Bella,” DeSorbo captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the photos, with many of them pushing for the Bravo stars to make things official with an engagement while in Italy.

“*Patiently waiting for the engagement post*,” one fan wrote.

“A proposal in Italy would be great ❤️,” another agreed.

“Craig we’re waiting for a ring,” a third chimed in.

“Blink twice if you are engaged,” another wrote to DeSorbo.

“I swear if there’s no ring by the end of this😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” another commenter wrote, with another pointing out that DeSorbo’s parents are on the vacation with them,

Craig Conover Thinks Paige DeSorbo Wants to Get Married in Italy

In June 2022, Conover did not go on the DeSorbo family trip to Italy. After fans noticed he wasn’t in photos of his girlfriend’s family vacation, the Sewing Down South owner told BravoTV.com that he wasn’t invited.

“They wanted to do one last family trip without me,” he said. “And her parents are like, ‘Well, I guess Craig’s gonna stick around, so let’s go do one more trip.’”

When DeSorbo vacationed without him in 2022, Conover told Page Six that the long-distance dynamic was getting harder. “She was just gone for 10 days in Italy, and that was tough,” he admitted.

According to Bravo, when his pal Shep Rose went to Europe with his then-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, Conover thought he was going to propose to her. After Rose revealed that “everyone did,” Conover added, “Well, I guess you have to be able to go to Europe and people not think you’re gonna propose.”

Now that Conover is in Italy with DeSorbo, fans are thinking the same thing. But if he doesn’t propose during the trip, it could be because he’s saving the location for their actual wedding someday.

Conover previously shared that when he does marry DeSorbo, he’d love to have a beach wedding in the Bahamas, but he’s pretty sure that idea will get overruled by the bride. “I don’t think Paige wants a beach wedding, but she’s OK with it being like a four-to-five day experience,” he told E! News in August 2022. “I think her vision is somewhere in Italy.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Bravo Show as They Know It is Over