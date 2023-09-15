Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Aren’t on the Same Page in ‘Southern Charm’ Premiere Scene

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are still having issues with their long-distance living situation.

In a scene that aired on the “Southern Charm” season 9 premiere, titled “Vows, Vendettas, and Vibrators,” the New York-based fashionista displayed some difficult behavior when talking to her boyfriend about his house in Charleston — at least according to fans. And some think it doesn’t bode well for the future of the Bravo couple.

Paige DeSorbo Gave Craig Conover a Hard Time Over His Home Renovations & Plans to Spend More Time Together

In a scene from the “Southern Charm” premiere that aired on September 14, 2023, DeSorbo, 30, was seen complaining about construction that Conover was getting done to renovate his house. Conover said in confessional, “I think this house is finally at the level where I can start to think about the future and the future of me and Paige’s relationship.”

When the two went outside to look at an under-construction patio, Conover pointed to a sun shelf and said, “That’s for kids [someday].” “That’s for tanning,” DeSorbo clapped back.

The “Summer House” star also turned her nose down at a hot tub area that was being installed, telling her boyfriend, “I don’t like hot tubs. They breed bacteria. I’m susceptible to urinary tract infections”

Conover then said they needed to talk about patio furniture, to which DeSorbo insisted that he wanted it to be black and white, “Like Palm Beach, Miami,” she said. Conover suggested purple patio furniture, which prompted DeSorbo to threaten, “I’ll move out.”

Once inside, Conover said the house was really starting to feel like a “home.” He then attempted to work out a more concrete long-distance plan with DeSorbo after more than a year of flying back and forth to each other. The Sewing Down South owner said he wants Desorbo to be comfortable in Charleston as they continue their back-and-forth relationship between South Carolina and New York City.

While Conover reminded her that he had found a way to work in New York and wanted her to do the same for Charleston, DeSorbo said, “You can’t just plan like, ‘Ok and now you’ll be in Charleston forever.’”

“Paige and I are in a tough spot,” Conover said in a confessional. “It’s getting a little frustrating,” he admitted of their lack of a future plan.

Fans reacted to the scene in comments on YouTube and Instagram.

“I would be shocked if Craig and Paige actually wind up getting married. That seems to be the last thing she wants. She’s a bratty immature baby,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“How many ways can Paige say I don’t want this without saying it?” another wanted to know.

“She ain’t moving to Charleston. SHE SIMPLY DOESNT WANT TO!” another wrote on Instagram.

Others predicted that Conover and DeSorbo will be next on the Bravo break-up list.

“Paige and Craig will break up. She doesn’t want to marry him,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s time to MOVE ON Craig! Paige is definitely not the one & nowhere even close to settling down,” a YouTube viewer wrote.

Paige DeSorbo Has Been Hesitant About Moving to Charleston

On past episodes of “Southern Charm,” DeSorbo has admitted her hesitation about moving to Charleston, In one season 8 episode, she told Conover she has no friends in Charleston and her whole career is based in New York. She also broke down in tears saying she doesn’t want to leave her mother, who lives in the Big Apple.

According to BravoTV.com, DeSorbo spoke out about her future with Conover during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she admitted she’s “not ready to live in a cul-de-sac.”

After Cohen said he thinks Conover will end up moving to New York, she replied, “I think so too.”

