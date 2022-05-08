Fans Slam Stassi Schroeder after Sharing Behind-The-Scene Video on Instagram

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared her opinion on the 2022 Met Gala on her Instagram Stories. In a series of posts, uploaded on May 2, the 33-year-old revealed that she did not appreciate celebrities who did not adhere to the theme, which was Gilded Glamour. She also uploaded a brief behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot for her 2022 book, “Off with My Head.” The video showed the former Bravo personality making distressed faces while wearing a blue dress inspired by the Rococo fashion era.

“Actual footage of me dressed for the met gala and being denied entry,” read the caption of the post.

On May 3, 2022, a Reddit user shared Schroeder’s Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The commenter referenced that “Off with My Head” focuses on Schroeder being let go from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. According to Us Weekly, the mother of one was fired “after her past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced.”

“This Instastory of Stassi turning on and off a ‘sad face’ for her book cover couldn’t describe her cancellation any better,” wrote the Reddit user.

Bravo Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Instagram Story

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the Instagram Story.

“Ummm, this is not something you post yourself. It’s actually something that if someone else posts, you are ashamed it ever saw the light of day and beg it to be taken down. 🤦🏻‍♂️,” wrote a comment.

“HOLY H*** no kidding. ‘Here’s me, pretending to feel bad. Don’t I look pretty? Don’t you think I should be at the Met Gala tonight too?!’ 🙄,” agreed a Bravo fan.

“What made her think she is at the Met Gala level? What an ego,” added another.

“This is so embarrassing,” shared a different person.

A few Reddit users also commented on Schroeder’s appearance.

“That spray tan is awful. Bet she ruined the dress,” asserted a commenter.

“Wow she had some work done. No shade but she look different,” chimed in a different social media user.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Her Book Cover in May 2022

During an April 2022 interview on Taylor Strecker’s podcast, “Taste of Taylor Strecker,” Schroeder spoke about the concept of her photoshoot. She shared that she “took this cover so f***ing seriously.” She also revealed that her stylist, Dani Michelle, had her Rococo-inspired dress custom-made.

Schroeder went on to say that she was inspired to title her book, “Off with My Head,” as she was thinking of “the motif of queens who have had their heads cut off” following her “Vanderpump Rules” firing.

“Once we settled on ‘Off with My Head,’ I get to live my best life, in a Marie Antoinette f***ing theme. This is me just living out my fantasies of living back in the 18th century,” said the former reality television star.

She also noted that she wanted to make sure the photo for the book’s cover was “absolutely perfect.”

“This can’t be like a glamor shot, like look at me, I’m a queen. Look at me, I’m living in luxury because I’m not. It had to just be like the perfect photo, like it just had to really show like I’m a little bit under stress, do you know what I mean, I’m under stress, I’m wrong, trying to figure it out, all of those things all at once,” explained Schroeder.

