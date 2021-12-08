Fans Slam Stassi Schroeder for How She Dresses Her Daughter

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark became parents when their child, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, was born on January 7, 2021. Since her birth, Schroeder has shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram. Many of the uploads feature Hartford wearing clothing in a neutral color palette.

Fans of Schroeder are aware that she is passionate about fashion. According to her blog, she even established “National OOTD [Outfit of the Day] Day” to encourage fans to upload pictures of their outfits like she often does on social media.

However, some Reddit users do not appreciate how Schroeder has been dressing her daughter and presenting her on Instagram.

Some Social Media Users Do Not Appreciate Hartford’s Clothing

On November 24, a Reddit user expressed frustration about Hartford’s wardrobe which Schroeder showed off on her Instagram story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Does anybody else feel like Stassi treats her baby like a fashion accessory and not an actual human being?” asked the commenter.

The Reddit user went on to say the former “Vanderpump Rules” star “was so pretentious in her new instagram story talking about how she only dresses Hartford in neutrals because it’s So cHiC and wants her to be fashion forward.”

“She’s a freaking baby. What is she going to do when Hartford gets older and wants to wear hot pink or outfits with Disney characters on them? Is she going to say no because it doesn’t fit mommy’s aesthetic? There was also a part that she took down where she was basically bashing moms who dress their little girls in sequins and sparkles. Seriously? She thinks she is such an expert on fashion. She clearly just wants Hartford to be a mini me version of herself because she’s a total narcissist. Get over yourself,” read the post.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinion on the matter.

“Hartford’s entire life is beige. Sad beige toys, sad beige room, sad beige wardrobe. Beige isn’t chic. It’s bland,” wrote one commenter.

“She’s trying so hard to be like Kim Kardashian with the white and beige. It’s hideous and boring,” added another.

“She totally does. I want to tell her that BABIES [clapping hands emoji] DON’T [clapping hands emoji] NEED [clapping hands emoji] TO [clapping hands emoji] BE [clapping hands emoji] CHIC! She doesn’t need to wear the same bland beige sweater shorts her mom loves. Let Hartford be a baby! And also her bit about it all matching.. not all beiges match! Poor baby is going to have trouble naming her colors in preschool with how curated her life is,” chimed in a third.

“Both Stassi and Scheana [Shay] use their child like an accessory. I love that Hartford just looks at Stassi like she’s bored and confused with her efforts lol,” commented a different Reddit user.

Lala Kent Spoke About Bonding With Stassi Schroeder After Becoming Mothers

During a May 2021 Life & Style Weekly interview, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, who had her first child Ocean Kent Emmett in March 2021, shared that her bond with Schroeder strengthened after they became mothers.

“It’s so crazy because it changed so quickly, it went from like our conversations being super – I don’t want to say they didn’t have depth but I’m going to say it, they didn’t have depth. It was like a bunch of s*** talking, it was so fun and awesome. And now we talk about what brand of breast pump we like and diaper rash cream so the conversation is very different,” shared Kent.

The 31-year-old stated that she “rel[ies] on [Schroeder] a lot to help coach [her] through the beginning stages of motherhood.” She explained that since Hartford is two months older than Ocean, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star is slightly more experienced with taking care of a baby.

