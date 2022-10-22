Below Deck Season 10 ‘Filled With Drama’, Returning Star Teases

The date for the season 10 premiere of “Below Deck” was announced at BravoCon 2022 and in addition to the trailer’s release, returning cast member Fraser Olender teased some of what viewers can expect.

Olender was one of several “Below Deck” stars present at BravoCon 2022 and the second stew from the show’s 9th season spoke with Kate Chastain about the upcoming season. “There’s a lot of drama,” he spilled. “We have a very interesting dynamic, but a successful season nonetheless.”

He said there is a “lot to look forward to” in season 10, which is a history-making season as Olender will be taking on the role of chief stew, making him the first male chief stew in all of “Below Deck.”

The Press Release for the Show Included Some Hints That Fraser Olender Will Have Some Challenges in His Department

The crew on “Below Deck” season 10 will be working onboard the biggest yacht in the franchise’s history, the 197-foot motor yacht St. David. While Olender hinted at drama ahead, he did confirm to Chastain jokingly that “It didn’t sink, no. I’m here today to tell the tale.”

The charter season will take place again in the Caribbean, this time with the gorgeous island of St. Lucia as the backdrop. Along with Olender, season 10 will see the return of chef Rachel Hargrove and the Stud of the Sea, Captain Lee Rosbach.

New staff joining this season are bosun Ross McHarg, stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, deck/stew Camille Lamb, and deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

The press release for the hit Bravo show hinted at a lot of drama ahead, including difficult decisions for Olender. “Discovering that the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean,” it states. “Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department.”

The Trailer for ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Was Dropped at the Same Time & Showed That Captain Lee Rosbach Will Make a Major Decision

The press release and the first look at the season both hinted at some major news involving Captain Lee amid fears from fans that the Stud of the Sea might retire from the hit show soon.

As the show’s press release stated, “The entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet.” The first look at the season also hinted at the Captain’s decision, as he revealed that his mind and heart were “there” but his body wouldn’t “cooperate.”

It’s also worth noting that Hargrove will be back for this season as it was filmed prior to her major falling out with Bravo in July 2022. The outspoken chef posted about it on social media, confirming that it is her final “Below Deck” season.

“Below Deck” season 10 will premiere on Bravo on Monday, November 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The new spinoff “Below Deck Adventure” will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

