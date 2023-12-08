Hannah Berner Talks Teaming Up With Her Nana For Holiday Cheer: EXCLUSIVE

Hannah Berner has a new partnership for the holiday season.

The former “Summer House” star turned “Giggly Squad” podcast host teamed up with her 82-year-old “Glam-Ma,” Vera DiLeo, for a super fun partnership with Skrewball Whiskey.

On December 7, 2023, the grandma-granddaughter duo helped launch the limited edition Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit. The kit features a bottle of the popular peanut butter whiskey as well as a “shotcuterie” board, Skrewball branded shot glasses, and more.

In the video for their holiday campaign, Hannah poured her Nana her very first Skrewball drink before a night out on the town. You can see the full video here.

Heavy caught up with Berner to get the scoop on her partnership as well as the special holiday traditions she shares with her social media savvy Nana.

HEAVY: Hi Hannah! Can you tell us how you got involved with Skrewball?

HANNAH BERNER: I had heard about their peanut butter espresso martini and it sounded right up my alley. I love a drink that will get me nicely buzzed, hyper, and tastes like dessert. When I found out they wanted to work together, I was so excited but then it was a no-brainer when I heard my nana was also going to be a part of it.

HEAVY: How was Nana incorporated into the campaign?

HB: I celebrate every holiday with my nana, and she is definitely the star of the family. She is so funny, beautiful, and entertaining, so it was a natural fit to make a funny video about us drinking an amazing drink during the holidays together! I’m so grateful we had the opportunity to do this together. This is the first time we’ve worked together for a brand, so it was even more special to share this experience with her, especially ahead of the holidays. We are for sure going to replay it for the family next time we see them!

HEAVY: How will you spend the holidays? Any traditions you have with Nana or your friends and family?

HB: Nana is Sicilian so on Christmas Eve she makes the seven fishes throughout the day. Everything from fried calamari to clam fra diavolo to scallops. It’s so good and I warn anyone who is with us, or if you ever join us, this it’s a marathon, not a sprint!

This year, we are definitely going to add the Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit that includes a Skrewball shotcuterie board, Skrewball Whiskey, Skrewball shot glasses, Owen’s Nitro-Espresso Martini Mix, and smoked sea salt. Also, if you’re looking for a gift, stocking stuffer, white elephant or need to bring something to your own holiday gathering, this a great one that everyone will love!

HEAVY: How do you juggle it all: Your comedy tour, podcasts ‘Giggly Squad’ and ‘Berner Phone’, and your ‘Han on the Street’ videos?

HB: I joke that I work a lot because I don’t want to be stuck with my own thoughts for too long, but I honestly really enjoy creating in different forms and finding new ways to make people laugh.

HEAVY: Any life updates with your husband Des Bishop you can share?

HB: We’ve been touring together which has been really fun and definitely a perk to being married to a comedian. We have fun shows coming up in Reno, Aspen, and Denver where he is going skiing and I’ll be drinking Skrewball!”

The Skrewball Sleigh the Holidays Kit is available through December 31, 2023 exclusively online at Sourced Craft Cocktails.