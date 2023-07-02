Paige DeSorbo Reacts to ‘Summer House’ Alum’s DM From a Celebrity

Former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner spilled on a DM she said she received from Charlie Puth when she was still engaged to now-husband Des Bishop, as well as her best friend Paige DeSorbo’s humorous reaction when she found out.

Berner and DeSorbo recounted the story during the June 27 episode of their podcast “Giggly Squad,” as Berner said they already told some of their fans at their live shows. The comedian, who confirmed that Bishop already knew the story, shared, “The guy who DM’ed me before my bachelorette party was Charlie Puth. And he wrote, ‘I like you.'”

Berner and DeSorbo laughed over the story as DeSorbo pointed out that she thought it was a much better opening line than the usual “What’s up.” Berner claimed, “It was the day before I was going to my bachelorette party and I was sitting on the couch. I got a DM. I messaged Paige. Paige goes, ‘where do I hide the body?'” The “Summer House” star chimed in that she said she told Berner she was “down” for whatever Berner wanted to do.

Hannah Berner Said Charlie Puth Seems ‘Nice’ & That She Thought His Instagram Message Was More of a Compliment About Her Work

Berner and DeSorbo spoke about the former’s claim about Puth and said it was funny because both of their mothers are “obsessed” with the singer. “My mom saw him in one interview and was like, ‘He just seems so nice!’” DeSorbo shared on their podcast.

“He does seem nice,” Berner admitted. “Not my traditional type,” she continued, “But I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work.”

Berner said she doesn’t follow Puth on Instagram and he doesn’t follow her either, and that she never opened the message from the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer. “But I wanna say publicly — Charlie thank you, but I am a taken woman,” she said, then joked, “Even though I’m not available, both our mothers wanna f*** you.”

Puth is in a relationship with Brooke Sansone, and the two went Instagram official in December 2022, E! News reported at the time. As for Berner, she married fellow comedian Bishop in May 2022.

Hannah Berner & Des Bishop Began Dating in 2020 & He Visited Her During Season 5 of ‘Summer House’

Berner and Bishop began dating in 2020 just before the “Summer House” alum went to the Hamptons to film the 5th season of the Bravo show amidst the quarantine.

Bishop, who is 15 years older than Berner, even visited her in the “Summer House” and viewers saw the couple interact with the rest of the cast, including Luke Gulbranson, with whom Berner had a brief romance. Berner and Bishop got engaged on February 14, 2021, and tied the knot in May 2022, People reported.

DeSorbo was among the Bravo stars at Berner’s wedding, in addition to other Bravolebrities Ciara Miller, Craig Conover, Nema Vand, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss. “He lets me be me, and we laugh together,” Berner gushed to People about her partner. “I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him.”

