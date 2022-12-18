Hannah Ferrier Denies Below Deck Star’s Claims She Warned Her Off the Show

On December 13, Hannah Ferrier denied claims that she advised “Below Deck Adventure” chief stew Faye Clarke not to do the Bravo show, and in a surprising turn, Clarke also cleared the air and said she fell victim to a fake Instagram account.

Clarke first made the shocking statement in an interview with Metro, telling the publication that she reached out to Ferrier on Instagram before accepting the chief stew job on the newest “Below Deck” spinoff. She said she was surprised to get a reply, even more so that she was being advised not to do it.

Clarke said she was told that the show is harder than expected and “worse than you’ll ever imagine” but can be “very addictive.” Ferrier appeared on five seasons of “Below Deck Mediterranean” as the chief stew but was fired in season 5 by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Hannah Ferrier Wrote in an Instagram Comment That She’d Never Spoken to Faye Clarke Before the Article Came Out

Some quotes from the article were shared on the Below Deck Above Average Instagram account, including Clarke’s comment about Ferrier warning her away from the show. On December 13, Ferrier commented on the post and denied having spoken to Clarke. She wrote:

Hey there – just want to clear this up. The first time I had contact with Faye was a few days ago when this article came out. I don’t bad mouth the show and I don’t bad mouth Bravo.

In response to one commenter, Ferrier added that she had never spoken with Clarke before until after the article was published.

Clarke then cleared the air as well on her Instagram Story, explaining that Ferrier messaged her after the article came out. As reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Clarke said Ferrier told her she didn’t remember speaking with her and Clarke pointed out that they did back in June 2021. “And she’s like no, I don’t think we did,” Clarke recounted. She said she believes the original person she was speaking with was a “fake account.”

Faye Clarke Explained What Happened & Warned Others About Who They Were Speaking With Online

Clarke explained on her Instagram Story that she reached out to Ferrier before joining the show, describing her as “a very, very well-respected, chief steward on Bravo.” She said Ferrier has “thousands, thousands of followers” and her photos “matched up” as well, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

She said she asked about Ferrier’s experience on “Below Deck” and that’s what she shared with Metro during her interview. That said, she explained that Ferrier reached out after the article was published and Clarke realized that she had been speaking with a “fake” account.

“I just want everyone to be aware that, you know, be careful of who you’re chatting to on Instagram, that everyone is who they say they are,” she explained in her Instagram Story, as per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And be careful with your details and everything and much love and much respect to the queen of yachting, Hannah,” she concluded.

