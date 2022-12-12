Hannah Ferrier Warned ‘Below Deck’ Star to Avoid Doing the Show

There are now five versions of “Below Deck” following the premiere of the show’s latest spinoff, “Below Deck Adventure,” and several stars have spoken about reaching out to predecessors to get their advice before joining the Bravo family.

“Below Deck Adventure” chief stew Faye Clarke is one of those people but she actually revealed that one former cast member, Hannah Ferrier, warned her away from the show. Ferrier appeared on five seasons of the successful “Below Deck Mediterranean” but was infamously fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in season 5.

Clarke told Metro that before taking the job, she reached out to Ferrier on Instagram and was “quite shocked” to receive an answer. “She told me not to do it,” Clarke revealed. “She said it is harder than you’ll ever imagine, it’s worse than you’ll ever imagine, but it’s very addictive.”

Faye Clarke Said She Decided to Appear on the Show Anyway & Has Found It Strange to Watch the Episodes

Clarke revealed to the publication that Ferrier’s advice clearly didn’t change her mind as she still decided to do it. She explained, “When I got the opportunity to come on ‘Below Deck,’ I was so nervous and my gut was telling me not to do it. But I never really listen to things, I’m just like, ‘I’ll do it anyway.'”

She said she doesn’t regret doing the show but has found it difficult at times to watch the episodes. She revealed that it’s been really strange to see why some things were shown but not others and she has “cringed” at parts.

In terms of her edit, she said, “I was a bit upset because I was so, so busy that I felt my real personality didn’t actually come over. I am usually quite funny and jokey, and make light of everything, but there was just no time for that during the season.”

Faye Clarke Has Been Managing Some Issues in the Interior Department Involving the Rank of Her 2 Stews

Clarke is leading the interior department this season, managing stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, but viewers have seen the start of some issues with Clarke not choosing a second stew. In several confessionals, Schneps has expressed her dissatisfaction with not being ranked above Faddah, who she previously worked with as her superior.

“When I joined the boat it was very clear that I was second stew,” Schneps told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And based on my experience as well, I never would have taken the position as a junior stew.”

Schneps told bosun Lewis Lupton that she had the wrong epaulets, meaning she was missing the second stripe of a second stew, and he ordered new ones. However, Clarke found out and became upset with Schneps as she didn’t want to assign ranks and felt that her stew was being conniving. The drama is still ongoing on the season so viewers will have to keep watching to see what happens, but Schneps has since said that the entire thing was a “misunderstanding.”

