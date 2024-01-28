Hannah Ferrier Peels Back the Curtain on Fraught Relationship With Captain Sandy

The 5th season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will always be remembered for Hannah Ferrier‘s dramatic firing by Captain Sandy Yawn but Ferrier has just now revealed that the tension between them had been building for a long time before that.

The former chief stew joined “Below Deck” OG Captain Lee Rosbach on his podcast “Salty With Captain Lee” on January 24 and said, “I feel like a lot of people thought [the drama leading up to my exit] happened in season 5, but it had been building for a really long time. Since season 1.”

In fact, on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” in 2022, Ferrier said that the show had likely been edited to show a better relationship between Yawn and Ferrier than actually existed. “We weren’t friendly at all,” she said bluntly. “It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?’”

Ferrier claimed that Yawn had watched the show before joining and had already made up her mind on the chief stew before meeting her based on some things that had happened. Ferrier was the chief stew from the first season, while Mark Howard was the captain and Yawn joined the franchise for the second season. “I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat,” Ferrier claimed.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hannah Ferrier Said She’d Come Back to ‘Below Deck’ to Support Captain Lee Rosbach or Captain Jason Chambers

While speaking with Rosbach, Ferrier admitted that she’d called Captain Lee several times to get his advice on dealing with Yawn. “I was phoning you asking for advice on how to deal with my relationship with Sandy,” she shared. “And I feel like I tried a lot of different tactics.”

She told the podcast host that she wouldn’t return to “Below Deck Mediterranean,” but that didn’t mean she’d never return to Bravo. “So I am not sure it would be conducive to come back to the Mediterranean but I always said if you or [Captain] Jason [Chambers] needed help or were stuck, I would help you guys,” she told him.

“I don’t know about [Captain] Kerry [Titheradge],” the captain at the helm of the upcoming “Below Deck” season 11, she added. “I don’t really know him so I don’t think I need to help him.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Said She’d Work With Hannah Ferrier Again & Misses Their Dynamic

Play

Although Ferrier has no interest in returning to work with Yawn again, the “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain had a different opinion. On “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in October 2023, she said she’d work with all the chief stews from the franchise again, “even Hannah.”

More recently, she appeared on WWHL on January 22, 2024, and Cohen asked her to name three things she missed about working with the Australian native. She described Ferrier as “great,” and said the two had “great conversations” when they worked together. Yawn said Ferrier would come to her cabin and they’d have good talks.

Yawn also added that she missed their fraught relationship, even though they didn’t always agree on things. “There was always the challenge, too. So, I miss both,” Yawn admitted.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery