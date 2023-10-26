Hannah Ferrier Hints That She’s Bored by ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Stars

Hannah Ferrier cast some shade toward the current stars of “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 8 as she hinted that she thought they were boring cast members.

The longtime chief stew made the comments in response to a clip of stews Kyle Viljoen and Jessika Asai on “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, October 16. The clip was posted on the Instagram account Below Deck Above Average and Ferrier commented on the post, “Augh. I get why you try replace me every season. 😴.”

Ferrier’s snoozing emoji made it clear she thought Viljoen and Asai were boring her in their responses. In the clip, Andy Cohen asked them about strange things they encountered in their years in the yachting industry, including the weirdest thing they had to clean or steam for a guest and the strangest thing they found while unpacking the guests’ luggage. Asai and Viljoen had to think about some of their responses for a beat or two after some of Cohen’s questions.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hannah Ferrier Said She Heard the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 7 Chief Stew, Natasha Webb, Was Boring as Well

Ferrier previously hinted that she found another stew boring, “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Natasha Webb. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet back in September 2022, Ferrier said the franchise was struggling to replace her with a recurring chief stew.

“It’s really hard because obviously, they’ve changed the chief stew every season since I left,” she told the publication. “And I feel like it’s such an important role on Below Deck to fill. Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show. So you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.”

“I’m hoping they find one of those soon,” she continued. “Because the one that’s on there now doesn’t seem like … Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn’t sound like interesting television.” She then joked that she hadn’t seen the show but since the “Watch What Crappens” podcast host Ronnie Karam said he thought Webb was boring, she agreed with his assessment.

Captain Sandy Yawn Said She’d Work With Hannah Ferrier Again in the Future

Play

Although Ferrier’s been off “Below Deck Med” since her dramatic firing back in season 5, Captain Sandy Yawn admitted that she would still be willing to work with Ferrier in the future.

The controversial captain appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and during a game Cohen, she said she’d be willing to work with every chief stew from the “Below Deck Med” universe in the future. “Even Hannah,” she added. Ferrier saw the clip and shared it on her Instagram as she asked fans whether she should return to the show, with the response coming back as a clear yes, as Us Weekly reported.

Whether Ferrier will in fact return to the franchise in the future remains to be seen, however, as the longtime chief stew is now a wife and mother. Her daughter Ava turned 3 years old on October 26.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’