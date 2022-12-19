Hannah Ferrier Shades Captain Sandy Yawn While Recounting Yachting Mishap

Hannah Ferrier was the chief stew on “Below Deck Mediterranean” for five seasons and viewers saw her dealing with many issues in the interior department during that time but there was at least one that she hid from producers and Captain Sandy Yawn.

The former chief stew shared the surprising story with Fraser Olender in a recent episode of her podcast “Dear Reality, You’re Effed.” She said that during the 5th season, she discovered in the laundry room that someone had put the red polo in the machine with Captain Sandy’s white pants and shirt.

“I open the washing machine and like her white pants, and white shirt are pink,” she shared with Olender and listeners, laughing as she recalled what happened. “Because I was so scared, instead of just going, ‘hey, this happened, let’s deal with it,’ I put my back to the camera, shoved these things up my skort and then walked out to the dock to have a cigarette.”

She said she then got rid of the clothes. Olender asked her if Yawn ever found out what happened and Ferrier laughed, “Oh no I think I got fired like a day or two later.”

Hannah Ferrier Said That Likely Wouldn’t Have Been Her Reaction If Captain Lee Rosbach Was Her Boss

Ferrier appeared to shade Captain Sandy as she told the story to Olender on her podcast, telling him that she was “nervous” over “such a simple mistake.”

She told the season 10 chief stew that she thinks if the same mistake happened on the original “Below Deck” show with Captain Lee Rosbach at the helm, it would just be a matter of letting him know what happened, apologizing, and ordering him a new uniform.

“He’d be like ‘hey, s*** happens,'” she told Olender. In her case though, she said her immediate reaction was to “get rid of the evidence as soon as possible,” which speaks volumes about her relationship with the “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain.

Olender told Ferrier that if he’d been in her position, he likely would have just told the captain. The Australian native laughed and replied, “I will give you four seasons of working with Sandy, and then I want to see if you say the same thing.”

Fraser Olender Previously Shared That He Spoke With Hannah Ferrier Before Returning to ‘Below Deck’ as the Chief Stew

Olender, who appeared on the show’s 9th season as a second stew, returned this year as the chief stew, a relatively new position for the yachtie.

The first-time male chief stew on “Below Deck” said he didn’t head into the season unprepared, though, as he told Decider that he reached out to two legends of the franchise, Kate Chastain and Ferrier.

He described Chastain as his “idol” and said speaking with her and Ferrier really helped him feel more at ease before filming started. “Without the support of the OGs, I couldn’t have found the strength to get on the flight and get to the boat,” he told the publication.

