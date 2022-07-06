Hit Bravo Show Put ‘on Hold’

Bravo’s popular real estate show “Million Dollar Listing New York” won’t be back for a 10th season, various outlets reported on July 5, as the show has been put on “pause.”

According to Variety, which first reported the news, sources shared that the show hasn’t been “canceled” but has instead been put “on hold,” which leaves the door open for a return to our screen years later, like with “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

Bravo has not made an official announcement about the news or commented on it, but E! News reported that a source confirmed the news shared by Variety, which means the series as we know it is over.

The Show Has Been Airing on Bravo Since 2012 But One of Its Main Stars, Fredrik Eklund, Announced His Departure a Few Months Ago

“Million Dollar Listing New York” is a spinoff show of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” The original show premiered in 2006 and MDLNY came to our screens in 2012. Prior to being put on pause, the show aired nine seasons, with the 16-episode 9th season airing in the summer of 2021.

The final season saw the real estate brokers navigating the city’s market before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months after it aired, in January 2022, original cast member Fredrik Eklund announced that he was leaving the show. Eklund, who also appeared on MDLLA, announced on Instagram on January 24, “After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing.” He said he was “eternally grateful” to Andy Cohen, the producers and the executives.

The show received two Emmy nominations in 2014 and 2014 for outstanding unstructured reality program and also led to two other spinoffs, “Bethenny & Fredrik” and “Sell It Like Serhant,” the latter based on the other MDLNY OG star, Ryan Serhant, who was with the show for all nine seasons. In addition to Eklund and Serhant, the 9th season also starred Steve Gold, Tyler Whitman and Kirsten Jordan.

Fans Were Disappointed By the News & Shared Their Reactions on Social Media

After the news began circulating, fans took to social media to share their reactions, which appeared to be mostly disappointment at the cancelation. In one Reddit thread, someone commented, “Damn, too bad! This show is a classic, but I was really excited that they brought Kirsten on the show. Hoping this pause is short lived!” Someone else said, “I loved NY. More than LA for many seasons. Sad we won’t get to see those gorgeous NY brownstones anymore!”

Another person agreed, “Sad! I loved this one more than LA. I really liked seeing how Ryan’s life has changed since the beginning.” Someone commented, “There are worse shows on this network with worse ratings.” Another person said, “I’m going to miss getting a glimpse of NYC real estate.” Someone commented, “That’s a bummer.”

One person wrote, “This actually makes me super sad. I loved NY, never cared as much for LA.” Someone commented, “Honestly bummed, i was excited to see the show move on without Fredrik since i didnt really care for him tbh, and to get to see more of the rest of the cast, especially Kristen and Steve.” Another person said, “Nooooooo, damn, I’m pissed about this. I love both of these shows (LA and NY). This sucks horribly.”

