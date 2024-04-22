Fans React to James Kennedy & Ally Lewber’s Live Performance

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, performed in collaboration with the children’s music education company, Station Little, at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, held on the USC campus, on April 20, 2024.

A TikTok user uploaded a brief video of the couple performing the song, “I Believe In You,” which they previously recorded for Station Little.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the performance.

“Love them, but this is a lil awkward,” wrote one commenter.

“im crying this is so awkward but adorable,” added another.

“Ally would actually perfect for kids sounds bc she is so sweet,” shared a different person.

The Video of Ally Lewber & James Kennedy Was Shared on Reddit

The video of Lewber and Kennedy performing at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books was shared on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Quite a few Reddit users shared they enjoyed the “Vanderpump Rules” stars’ song.

“Awwwww! I think it’s adorable and Ally has a very pretty voice. 😊,” wrote a commenter.

“That’s actually super cute,” shared another.

Others also stated that they appreciated that Lewber and Kennedy performed for children.

“It may be corny but they are doing something cute for kids so i support,” shared a Reddit user.

Some commenters, however, stated that they believed Lewber’s stage presence could improve.

“Aw she’s so nervous, I’m sure she’ll get more charisma as she gains confidence on stage over time,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s so cute but she needs to be more dynamic as a performer. This is so awkward,” commented a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

Ally Lewber & James Kennedy Discussed Recording ‘I Believe In You’

Lewber and Kennedy discussed their collaboration with Station Little in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. Kennedy stated that the song, “I Believe In You,” “formed pretty organically in the studio.”

“The message is a wonderful message, obviously. All the Station Little songs are for kids,” continued Kennedy.

Lewber also shared that she appreciated the song’s message. She noted that she left her home state of Ohio to pursue a career in Los Angeles.

“It’s educational and inspiring. So this song is all about following your dream. Which is a message that I’m very passionate about. I’m from Ohio. Moved to L.A. with some big dreams,” said the 28-year-old.

James Kennedy Discussed His Future With Ally Lewber

Kennedy, who began dating Lewber in early 2022, discussed wanting a family with her in the April 16 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.” He stated that he believes they will get married and have children “down the road.”

“I wouldn’t want that with anyone else. I mean, Ally is my best friend. And I love her more than anything,” said the reality television star.

The professional DJ also stated that he believed he would have children by the time he was 30. The 32-year-old said, however, that he thinks his life experiences will help him become a good father.

“I know that when it happens I’ll be ready for it. Hopefully,” said Kennedy with a laugh.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.