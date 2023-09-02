VPR Personality Talks Behavior Following Breakup: ‘I Was Drinking a Lot’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss appeared on a three-part August 2023 episode of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel. During the podcast episode, Leviss discussed the aftermath of her and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. As fans are aware, Leviss and Sandoval were romantically involved for months while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. In the first part of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast episode, Leviss stated that she “was not careful in [her] actions” when she embarked on a relationship with Sandoval. The 28-year-old also mentioned she began her affair a few months after she broke off her engagement to her castmate, James Kennedy, in December 2021. She stated that she was drinking an excessive amount of alcohol following her breakup.

“Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry and in ending that, I still haven’t healed yet,” said Leviss. “And so when I was filming [‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10], I was drinking a lot to ease that anxiety and in a reality TV environment, I wasn’t getting that safe space for me to express my emotions in a healthy way.”

Raquel Leviss Spoke About James Kennedy’s Ex, Kristen Doute

While recording the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast episode, Leviss mentioned that Kennedy was in a relationship with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who was let go from the series in 2020. The 28-year-old claimed that Bravo offered the James Mae owner to be a cast member for a “Vanderpump Rules” spin-off, which will also feature Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright because she began to publicly make comments regarding Kennedy’s behavior.

“Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors. And then all of a sudden she’s presented with this spinoff, which I believe is a way to silence her, to keep that under wraps, so that the longevity of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ can continue,” said Leviss.

The former pageant contestant stated that she thinks Doute has been honest about Kennedy.

“I do believe what she has said about James, I know James is — I’ve seen him be a violent person so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true. I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” said Leviss.

According to Daily Mail, Doute commented on Leviss’ remarks regarding her relationship with Kennedy while filming an Instagram Story in August 2023. She shared she “agreed with” the 28-year-old’s comments in regards to Kennedy. The 40-year-old stated, however, that she was not paid off to refrain from speaking about her relationship with the professional DJ.

“I will say Rachel is not lying in the small clip that I heard. She’s telling some truths. But I was definitely not offered any sort of hush money or anything like that for sure,” said Doute.

Tom Sandoval Was Approached to Comment on Raquel Leviss’ Decision to Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During the third part of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” episode, Leviss announced that she will no longer star in “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10. Several of her castmates have commented on her decision to quit the show. For instance, while recording the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Lala Kent stated that the 28-year-old should have returned for season 11 because “she would have been very surprised.”

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz, who had several romantic encounters with Leviss during season 10, shared he was surprised to hear Leviss had quit the show in a brief August 2023 interview with TMZ.

“I didn’t hear that … It’s the last thing on my mind today,” said Schwartz.

Sandoval also shared he did not want to comment on the matter in a separate August 2023 TMZ interview.