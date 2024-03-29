Ally Lewber Apologizes for James Kennedy’s Controversial Merchandise

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ally Lewber is apologizing on behalf of her boyfriend, James Kennedy.

On March 28, Kennedy filmed a brief Instagram Story video that showed Lewber stating that she did not approve of her boyfriend’s controversial merchandise, a shirt that read, “Sloppy Joe.” As fans are aware, Kennedy called Tom Schwartz‘s friend, Jo Wenberg, “Sloppy Joe” in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 9.

“Sorry about my Sloppy James. I did not approve this message. Or the T-shirt,” said Lewber.

Kennedy then stated that he had difficulty deleting the Instagram upload, wherein he announced the “Sloppy Joe” design.

“She didn’t approve the T-shirt. I already boosted the post somehow. So I can’t delete it. But I’m sorry,” said the professional DJ.

The 32-year-old also clarified that he “love[s] Jo.”

“Nothing against her,” continued Kennedy. “I just thought it was a funny joke.”

Lewber then interjected that she believed Kennedy should “split” any profits he makes from the shirt with Wenberg. The DJ agreed that he would “split the dough with Jo.”

Kennedy has since deleted the Instagram post announcing the “Sloppy Joe” T-shirt design. The shirt is not available for purchase on his online store.

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About James Kennedy’s Instagram Post

Kennedy’s Instagram Story was shared on the Bravo-focused Instagram account, Bravo Bri. Some commenters stated that they believed Kennedy’s T-shirt design was humorous.

“I think the Tshirts funny,” wrote a commenter.

“Omg that was brilliant 😂,” added another.

A few social media users stated, however, that they believed the shirt was in poor taste.

“They need to stop – this is bulling! James – don’t do it!” commented an Instagram user.

“I would immediately think a lot less of anyone wearing this shirt…” shared a different person.

Several Bravo fans also took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to share their thoughts about Kennedy’s March 28 Instagram post announcing the “Sloppy Joe” T-shirt. Quite a few Reddit users stated that they took issue with the design.

“What a classless money grab. I feel bad for Jo,” wrote a commenter.

“This is getting to be too much. I am not a fan of Jo for many reasons, but the relentless pile-ons are going too far,” added another.

“This is bullying. Not cool!” shared another person.

“That’s mean spirited,” chimed in a different Reddit user.

Tom Schwartz Discussed His Relationship With Jo Wenberg in a February 2024 Interview

Schwartz, who had a sexual relationship with Wenberg, spoke about their dynamic in a February 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that they are “just friends now.” He said, however, that he believed “she’s got a beautiful soul.”

“I’m always rooting for her,” continued Schwartz.

The 41-year-old also stated that he believed the hairstylist has been a good addition to “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Honestly, I feel like Jo is a breath of fresh air. She has a charisma and energy unlike anyone I have ever met in my life. Not everyone loves that energy. I happen to be fond of it. But she’s kind of like a superstar in her own right,” said Schwartz.

Jo Wenberg Spoke About Joining ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for Season 11 in February 2024

Wenberg began appearing on “Vanderpump Rules” during its 11th season. The hairstylist discussed how she began being featured on the show on the February 28 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” personality, Billie Lee’s podcast, “Billie & The Kid.” She stated that she was close friends with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute before they had a falling out.

She stated that she eventually became close to Schwartz and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” on Tuesdays on Bravo.