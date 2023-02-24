James Kennedy Reacts to Andy Cohen’s Warning to His New Girlfriend’s Mom

James Kennedy says he’s not mad at Andy Cohen, despite the Bravo host’s unsolicited advice to the mom of his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

During the February 22, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kennedy and Lewber were in the Bravo Clubhouse when Cohen admitted he approached Lewber’s mom, Lorena Rankin, at BravoCon in October 2022 to issue a warning to her.

“I met Ally’s mom at BravoCon,” Cohen told Kennedy. “I gave her a little advice. Do you know what I told her? I asked her if she had ever seen ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and she said she hadn’t. And I said, ‘I think maybe you should watch the show now.’”

Lewber revealed that her mom still has not watched old episodes of the Bravo reality show, but that she has seen some “clips.”

Kennedy then told Cohen that he was not upset by his betrayal because he is a different person now.

James Kennedy Said He Has Grown Up A Lot Since Meeting Ally Lewber

While Kennedy could have been upset with Cohen, he revealed that he is not at all mad at the Bravo host because the old “Vanderpump Rules” episodes, which feature some of his outbursts and drunken past behavior, are old news and don’t reflect the man he is today.

“You know I’m not mad at you Andy and I’ll tell you why,” Kennedy said. “Because I believe in, you know, I love Ally so much and her family so much, and you know, I do believe that in life you can’t change the person who you were. You can just grow from it. So you know, she is more than welcome to see who I used to be and in my young 20s like, living my best life, you know, rockstar status. But it’s okay, it’s all right. I’m more mature nowadays.”

Kennedy, who turned 31 in January 2023, noted that he has cut down on partying and is faithful to Lewber.

“I don’t binge-drink half as much as I used to,” he added. “I don’t cheat on girlfriends anymore. I’m about to sell my bloody i8 for an Escalade. You know, like I’m getting an SUV now. I’m like Daddy James!”

Ally Lewber Admitted She was ‘Shocked’ By Some of James Kennedy’s Past Antics

While her mom doesn’t watch “Vanderpump Rules,” Lewber seemingly did tune in before she started dating Kennedy. During a January 2022 appearance on E! News “Daily Pop” just after Kennedy began dating Lewber, co-star Scheana Shay described Kennedy’s new girlfriend as “a fan” of the show.

But even Lewber missed something about her future boyfriend. On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, titled “Breaking Bubbas,” Lala Kent revealed that she slept with Kennedy in Chicago when he first started dating his now-ex Raquel Leviss and she was in a new relationship with Randall Emmett. “James and I — when we were both very new in our relationships — definitely hooked up,” Kent claimed, adding that they had both been drinking.

After the episode aired, Lewber told Page Six she was shocked by the revelation. “I was mad at him for a minute, for sure, yeah,” Lewber revealed, adding that she mostly felt bad for Kennedy’s former fiancée.

“I think I felt for Raquel a lot in that moment — just knowing [they] were about to get married, and she was never gonna know this,” Lewber said. “That’s never fun to find out about a partner.”

Kennedy added that he was not proud of his past infidelity and that his past behavior does not align with the person he is today.

