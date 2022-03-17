Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?

James Kennedy has a new girlfriend—and she’s no longer hiding her face. Nearly two months after he was spotted with a masked mystery woman in Las Vegas, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared Instagram photos of their dream vacation to a resort in Tulum, Mexico.

The new photos of the Mexican getaway come after Kennedy and his fiancée, Raquel Leviss, publicly ended their engagement in the middle of filming the show’s season 9 reunion in December 2021.

So who is Kennedy’s new lady? Here’s what you need to know:

James Kennedy is Dating Ally Lewber

Kennedy did not waste time getting into a relationship following his split from Leviss. A rep for the 28-year-old DJ told Us Weekly that he first met his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, just one month after ending his five-year relationship with Leviss.

“James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep told the outlet. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

Us noted that Kennedy and Lewber met in January 2022 at a Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show in Agoura Hills, California. “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay made a shady comment about Kennedy’s new lady early on.

“I don’t even want to give her, like, any clout. She’s a fan,” Shay said during a January appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

According to Hollywood Life, Lewber works as a receptionist but has her eye on opportunities in the entertainment industry. She also has bylines on entertainment websites such as The Hollywood Gossip, and she was a host on “After-Buzz TV.” Lewber also does volunteer work with animals and has worked as an escort at the Daytime Emmy Awards since September 2016, the outlet noted. Lewber’s Instagram account is set to private, but as of this writing, Kennedy appears to be the only main “Vanderpump Rules” cast member who is currently following her.

Raquel Leviss Said Her Former Fiancée Moved on ‘Quickly’

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kennedy and Leviss celebrated their engagement with a cast trip to the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. But by the time the season 9 reunion rolled around, the longtime couple revealed that their relationship had run its course.

While they announced an amicable split in matching Instagram posts in December 2021, things took a bit of a turn once Kennedy started dating.

According to E! News, for Kennedy’s birthday week in late January, he was seen holding hands with his new girlfriend in Vegas. At the time, a source told the outlet Kennedy’s mystery date was “someone new he’s been casually seeing.”

While visiting the Area 15 immersive art center during the trip to Sin City, Kennedy posed for a mirror selfie with the masked woman, but she quickly let her hand go and turned away from the camera, Life & Style noted.

In an Instagram comment that was screenshot by the surrules fan account, Leviss seemingly reacted to the buzz about her former fiancée and his new woman.

“After seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I’m allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said at the time.

