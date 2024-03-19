James Kennedy Defends Scheana Shay’s Cameo in Ally Lewber’s ‘Girl’s Girl’ Music Video

Scheana Shay showed support for Ally Lewber’s latest musical venture, but some fans were confused by it.

On March 17, 2024, Lewber shared a snippet of her music video shoot in an Instagram post. In the brief clip, she sat on the hood of a white car as she strummed a guitar. Lewber wore a pink dress and white go-go boots as pals Scheana Shay and Cortney van Olphen joined her for the desert video shoot.

“Hey guys! Here’s a sneak peek of my debut single ‘Girls Girl’ … coming out soon! Can’t wait for you to see the video #GirlsGirl,” Lewber captioned her post.

Shay was one of the first to comment, writing, “Such a bop!”

But some fans questioned why Shay was part of the video called “Girl’s Girl” after being labeled a “male sympathizer” by Katie Maloney. Lewber’s boyfriend James Kennedy then stepped in to defend her.

James Kennedy Clapped Back at Critics of Scheana Shay

Kennedy was a proud boyfriend as he also posted a teaser for Lewber’s debut single. “Here’s a sneak peek of @allylewber debut track “Girls Girl” … who’s ready for it??? Let me know in the comments!!!” he wrote.

But several commenters wanted to know, “If it’s called girls girl why is Scheana in it?”

“The irony of Sheana being in a music video called ‘Girls Girl,” one commenter wrote.

Others speculated that Shay would be upset if Lewber’s song became more successful than Shay’s song “Good as Gold.” “Can’t wait to hear scheana cry that she always wanted a video of her playing guitar in the desert,” one commenter quipped.

And others called Shay out for being a “backup dancer” in Lewber’s video. “Oh look who’s the backup dancer now 👀,” one Instagram user wrote in reference to Shay’s shady comment about Ariana Madix joining “Dancing With the Stars” last season after previously being a backup dancer during Shay’s show at the Roxy.

Kennedy jumped into the comments to defend Shay. “Guys, Scheana is the ultimate girls girl! And she showed up today and always does SHOW UP❤ , spread love,” he wrote.

Several fans praised Kennedy for defending Shay. “Love that you stuck up for her ❤️🙌 that’s a true friend when haters are being nasty,” one commenter wrote.

Others said they can’t wait for Lewber’s music video to be released in full.

Ally Lewber Wanted to Be the Next Taylor Swift

Fans got the scoop on Lewber’s musical aspirations in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “Written in the Stars,” where she recalled taking inspiration from a 2006 Taylor Swift song. In the episode she shared, “When ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ blessed our ears on the radio, I decided I wanted to be just like Taylor Swift. But there can only ever be one Taylor, so I decided to become an astrologer instead.”

But Lewber didn’t totally give up on her musical dreams. In November 2023, she collaborated with Kennedy on the song “I Believe in You” for the online platform Station Little.

Kennedy also teased new music for Lewber in an interview last December. “Ally’s going to be starting her musical journey early next year,” he told Us Weekly. ”We’re going to be having some singles for her. We’re just having a lot of fun and making as much music as we can. We love writing and we’ve got the piano here in the living room and the guitar, and we just like to stay musical and collab as much as we can.”

More recently, Lewber spoke out on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” in February 2024 to tease new music. “This year I started singing again, which has been fun,” she shared, adding that she always sang as a “hobby.”

“There’s no pressure on it,” she clarified. “I’m not trying to have this career in singing. I’m very happy with astrology. But it’s fun.”

