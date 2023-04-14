Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Make a Big Announcement

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have shared a big announcement — the couple is returning to Bravo. Sort of.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars who left the series in 2020 and have maintained that they don’t see themselves returning to the series because they have much different lives now that they’ve become parents. More recently, however, Taylor and Cartwright have shown an interest in a return to the franchise — if an offer was ever on the table.

Before any decisions are being made about a possible season 11, Taylor and Brittany have inked a deal to supply commentary for three episodes of the show. Following Scandoval, the couple agreed to take part in this new gig that will be available for Peacock subscribers, according to Variety.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Has Been Outspoken About Scandoval

Taylor, who was once good friends with Tom Sandoval, has spoken out about Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss on more than one occasion.

“The problem I’m having is, I know when I did what I did was terrible but as soon as it happened, I felt gut-wrenched… All I wanted to do was tell her ‘I’m sorry,’ and be like, just beg, beg, beg for forgiveness, and I did. Constantly calling, groveling, doing whatever I could to get my life back. Because I knew what I did was wrong,” Taylor said in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“The problem I have is the lack of empathy…What hurts more is he’s having a relationship with this person…I still haven’t seen …any kind of…This is why I did what I did it. I’m not justifying it but this is where I am. I need help. I need therapy. I need to go, maybe step back for a while…Then I could maybe be like, okay, he’s a human being,” he added.

Taylor and his wife will be sharing their thoughts on how things play out on the April 13, 20, and 27 episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Say They Would Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On the March 28, 2023, episode of their new “When Reality Hits” podcast, both Taylor and Cartwright admitted that they miss being on “Vanderpump Rules” and both said they’d consider returning to the show in the future.

Moreover, when their former co-star Scheana Shay was asked if she thought that Taylor and Cartwright could return on the March 24, 2023, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, she said it was possible.

“I think there’s a chance everyone comes back, for sure. I mean, we don’t know. That’s the thing. Our cast is actually the last to find out everything. I would say there’s a good chance everyone comes back. I would say there’s a good chance certain people don’t come back. Some people may not be asked back,” she said.

When asked directly if Taylor would come back to the show that made him famous, he didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“If the opportunity was available, yeah, sure I’d go back. You know we took some time off,” Taylor also told Access Hollywood.

