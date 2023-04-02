Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright May Return to TV in an Unexpected Way

Could “Vanderpump Rules” be seeing some familiar faces on a future season?

On the March 24, 2023, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Scheana Shay talked about “Scandoval” and weighed in on who she thinks will return for season 11 — assuming Bravo renews the show. When she was asked if she thinks Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would sign on to appear, Shay suggested it was totally possible.

“I think there’s a chance everyone comes back, for sure,” Shay said. “I mean, we don’t know. That’s the thing. Our cast is actually the last to find out everything,” she continued, adding, “I would say there’s a good chance everyone comes back. I would say there’s a good chance certain people don’t come back. Some people may not be asked back.”

Shay isn’t the only person who thinks that the door for Taylor and Cartwright’s return to the show may be open, either.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Both Admit They Miss ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On the March 28, 2023, episode of their new “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor and Cartwright talked about their time on the show.

“Do you two miss the show?” someone asked in a fan question that was read by Cartwright.

“Yes. I’ll just say it. Yes,” Taylor responded. “It was almost a decade, if you add it all up, it was a decade of my life. That’s a huge, huge part of your life,” Taylor added.

“I think the rough thing about reality TV that a lot of people don’t realize is that, like, first off, everybody judges you,” Cartwright said, adding that having to live through everything twice — once during filming and again when the season airs — is also very difficult.

Taylor went on to say that they filmed a lot of episodes for the show when he was on it. “Basically, you’re filming seven days a week and the cameras are just on, on, on,” he said, adding that he was a “villain” and a “bully” which made things even more challenging. Many times, he said that people see the middle of an argument that he was having with someone but they weren’t shown the beginning or the end, which could be frustrating.

“I miss it, too,” Cartwright said, adding that the show was “a lot of fun.” Although the couple admits that they really needed a break, they both would go back if the opportunity presented itself.

“If we were asked to go back, I would do that,” Taylor said.

Jax Taylor Is Hoping to Be Doing Reality TV Again Soon

Taylor and Cartwright parted ways with Bravo in 2020. While Taylor has said that it was his decision to walk away from the show, Variety previously reported that he was fired by the network.

While it’s unclear if Taylor and Cartwright would ever be asked to return to “Vanderpump Rules,” he’s made his stance on returning very clear.

“I would come back. Yes, to answer your question, yes,” he said when asked about a potential return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023.

However, it sounds like he and Cartwright are planning some other things.

“We have things that are coming, arising,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what we’re allowed to [say]. We’re working on a situation… What I’d like to have is the parents on one [show] and that’s what I wanted, but I don’t know. [‘Scandoval’] is causing a lot right now so they’re kind of waiting to see how this plays out,” he added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Called During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion