Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Called During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Andy Cohen made a phone call during a break while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on March 23, 2023. Taking a time out from his hosting duties, Cohen called home and got to FaceTime with his almost-1-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“Lunch Break FaceTime!” Cohen captioned a screenshot of Lucy looking into the phone camera, which he shared on his Instagram Stories. Lucy had one hand in her mouth as she looked wide-eyed at her dad, who appeared to be animated in the post.

Cohen was wearing a blue suit and standing outside during the call, taking some time away from the set. After filming, he took to his Instagram Stories to say that things were “confrontational” and “emotional.”

Andy Cohen Often Shares Photos & Videos of Lucy on Social Media

Cohen is a dad to a 4-year-old son named Ben in addition to his daughter, Lucy, whom he welcomed in April 2022.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he captioned an Instagram post on April 29, 2023.

In the time since, Cohen has shared many photos and videos of little Lucy, and fans have watched her grow and change over her first year of life.

On February 18, 2023, Cohen shared a video of Lucy laughing for nearly one full minute. And, on March 18, 2023, he shared a picture of he and Lucy at the park as he pushed her in a swing.

Cohen doesn’t share many photos or videos that show his son’s face, which is a decision he made a couple of years back.

Andy Cohen Has Opened Up About Being a Single, Gay Dad

Cohen has completely embraced his role as a father, though he has been very candid about some of the challenges and the loneliness he has faced going about it alone. The good thing is, however, is that Cohen has a great support system and some really good friends that he can lean on.

“So far, in the two schools that Ben has been in, I’ve been the only single parent and I’m the only gay parent,” he said in a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker.

“That has been surprisingly lonely for me. But I’ve got Anderson [Cooper], and Ben sees that Wyatt [Cooper] has two gay dads, and there are two gay dads down the hall from us. I’m trying to do room duty at the nursery school as much as possible, and it’s in my mind a lot. And they’re studying families at school. It’s a really interesting road that you don’t know until you’re living it,” he added.

Indeed, Cohen’s son Ben and Cooper’s son Wyatt are already building a friendship, not unlike their dads.

“New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo,” Cohen captioned a snap of the boys on the “Watch What Happens Live” set in April 2022.

