Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Share Heartbreaking Update

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are mourning the loss of one of their dogs, Sophie. On March 7, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared posts about the pup.

“We are heartbroken to say that we lost a piece of our family early yesterday morning. Dogs are never here with us long enough, but I am so thankful I had this sweet sweet angel Sophie in our life. She made our lives better every single day and we already miss her terribly. She was small but mighty. We love you Sophie,” Taylor captioned a video montage consisting of memories the family had with Sophie.

Cartwright, who married Taylor in 2019, shared a near-identical post on her Instagram feed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Previously Suggested That Sophie Was Having a Hard Time

A couple of days before Sophie crossed the rainbow bridge, Cartwright shared a photo of the pup on her Instagram Stories and said something to the effect of she’s fighting, seeming to imply that the the dog was having a hard time in some capacity.

Neither Taylor nor Cartwright shared what happened to Sophie, but it’s possible that she died from old age. The former reality television stars introduced Sophie to the world in 2020, though it’s unclear if she was rescued as a puppy or if she was an elderly dog.

Taylor and Cartwright have two other dogs, a Yorkie named Kingsley and a micro mini poodle named Monroe.

In October 2018, Cartwright suffered another loss when her family dog Maci Grace died.

“My baby lost her baby yesterday.. Brittany’s little girl Maci Grace was sent to heaven yesterday after a long 17 years with her momma. Please let Britt know you are thinking of her, we all know how much she loves animals/especially her own and will do anything for them, so this has been really tough for her. I love you baby and so did Maci, you will see her again one day I promise,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Received Love & Support From Family, Friends & Fans

Many people commented on Taylor and Cartwright’s Instagram posts, offering their condolences to the couple following Sophie’s death.

“I love you bitty. she had the best life a girl could ask for, all because of you,” wrote Cartwright’s pal and former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute. Doute also shared a post about Sophie on her Instagram Stories on March 7, 2023.

“We loved you so much little Sophie bean,” Doute captioned a repost of Cartwright’s tribute video. “I love you @brittany. I’m so sorry. You’re the best mama your little rescue baby could ever ask for,” she added.

Additional comments piled up in the comments section of both Cartwright and Taylor’s Instagram posts.

“Tears flowing,” said Cartwright’s mom, Sherry Cartwright.

“So sorry about Sophie. Only if our fur babies could live so much longer than they do,” a fan added.

“So sorry to hear about this. You and Jax gave her a better life. She was lucky to have found her forever home with you,” another Instagram user wrote.

READ NEXT: Fans Might See Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Kiss on Season 10