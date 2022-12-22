Jax Taylor Says He ‘Screwed Up’ Appearance Amid Criticism From Fans

Jax Taylor revealed that he “made a mistake” this week after “Vanderpump Rules” fans commented on the former cast member’s eyebrows in his latest post.

Taylor posted a video showing off t-shirts and different ways to style them, captioning his Instagram post, “Let’s be honest: as a dad, things can get hectic this time of year. Luckily, @trueclassic premium tees are perfect for every occasion. The fit is designed for guy’s bodies (they accentuate shoulders and arms) and the fabric is so comfortable. But the best part, besides the premium quality & great price? THEY WASH WELL and always look great!”

However, many fans commented not on the video but on the former Bravo star’s eyebrows, which were looking different. Taylor was called out for it by many people and he responded to several of them, including one that said, “Don’t touch your brows. They were fine before.” Taylor replied, “I know I made a mistake.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jax Taylor Told Fans in the Comments That He Went to See a Different Person & She ‘Butchered’ His Eyebrows

Taylor replied to many of the commenters on his post, including those who criticized his eyebrows. In response to one person’s criticism, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote, “I know… I’ve been going to the same lady for 10 years and she passed… tried a new girl and well this happened. Sucks but what ya gonna do.”

Someone else asked the reality star if he had plucked his eyebrows and he said, “yeah I went to a new girl to clean up my brows and she went a little crazy… lesson learned.. not a big deal.” He told another person, “I know I screwed up… went to a new lady and she butchered me.” He added, “I made a mistake I know,” along with the facepalm emoji.

However, Taylor also received compliments for his look, as one person wrote that he was aging really well and becoming “more handsome.” The former SUR bartender wrote, “I appreciate that… good skin care routine with @officialbhmd lots of rest, good sex, plenty of water, and peace of mind.”

Jax Taylor Has Said He Wants to Return to Reality TV & Also Worked on Writing a Children’s Book

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright exited “Vanderpump Rules” back in December 2020 and since then, the two have been focusing on their family as they welcomed their first child, son Cruz, back in April 2021.

However, a rep for Taylor recently told Heavy that there were “very big things on the horizon” for Taylor, without going into more details. Taylor has been open in the past about wanting to return to TV alongside Cartwright, but in a show focusing more on his life now and being a father.

Taylor also announced back in the fall of 2021 that he’d written a children’s book, according to Access. While he originally shared that it would be published in the summer of 2022, the reality star revealed in September 2022 that it would “probably” be released in April of the new year.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’