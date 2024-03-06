Jax Taylor Reacts to Claim His Bar Caused Issues in His Marriage

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jax Taylor is reacting to claims about his recent separation from his wife of nearly five years, Brittany Cartwright.

On March 5, Taylor seemed to address fans’ reactions to his split on X, writing, “everyone’s a [expletive] marriage counselor now…” One commenter responded that they believed Taylor’s decision to open his bar, Jax’s Studio City, in Los Angeles caused some issues in his relationship.

“Lol well jax owning a bar is NOT Conducive to a happy family. Take it from me, I know,” wrote the X user.

The father of one was quick to respond to the comment and denied the claim.

“actually it’s one of the things thats actually working for the both of us and is helping us we love our bar has zero to do with that or drinking it’s communication i don’t know one married couple that hasn’t gone through what we are going through,” wrote the father of one.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Issues With Jax Taylor in March 2024

Cartwright revealed she and Taylor were separating in the February 29 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” She stated that she decided it was best for her mental health to move out of their shared Valley Village home. The mother of one also stated she was focused on the well-being of her and Taylor’s 2-year-old son, Cruz.

While speaking to Page Six on February 29, Taylor stated that his estranged wife had returned to their home. However, while speaking to TMZ on March 1, Cartwright reiterated that she and Taylor were not living under the same roof.

“I think me moving out and taking space to figure it out if this is what I want is the best situation for me right now,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also stated that her estranged husband is “not trying that much” to fix their relationship. She said “if he switches some things and changes some things about his life,” Cartwright would consider reconciling with Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright’s Mother Expressed Concern About Jax Taylor’s Bar

During an August 2023 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, expressed concern about Taylor opening Jax’s Studio City. According to Sherri Cartwright, Taylor had repeatedly told her owning a bar can cause issues in marriages.

“[Taylor] told me in the years past that opening a bar, get a divorce, so I was not happy with it,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s mother.

Taylor then tried to reassure her mother-in-law that he did not feel the bar will negatively impact his relationship, as Cartwright is equally involved in it. She replied that while she felt a little bit more at ease with the idea, she might “keep very close tabs on Jax to see how he’s doing with this process.”

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Jax’s Studio City in an Exclusive Interview With Heavy

During an exclusive interview with Heavy in January 2024, Cartwright discussed her and Taylor’s sports bar. She stated that the establishment caters to a variety of clientele.

“You can have a girls night and go there and you can still have a good time. Like it’s not just sports bar, sports bar, sports bar. It’s very inviting to men and women. And I love that about the bar. I wanted to make sure that the girls felt like ‘Oh yeah, this is a sports bar. But this is a sports bar that I want to be at,'” said Cartwright.

Cartwright and Taylor’s upcoming Bravo series “The Valley” will premiere on March 19.