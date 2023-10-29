Jax Taylor Left Heartbroken by Sudden Death of Beloved Star

The sudden death of Matthew Perry has left fans all over the world in shock. The “Friends” star died on October 28, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles, California. Perry, 54, was found drowned in a jacuzzi, according to TMZ.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved late star best known for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor is known as a “Friends” superfan. The Bravo alum sadly paid tribute to Perry on what should have been a happy night at the grand opening of his bar, Jax’s Studio City.

Jax Taylor Said He is in ‘Shock’ Over the Death of Matthew Perry

Hours after Perry’s death announcement, Taylor posted a photo of the actor to his Instagram story. “Rest easy to this absolute legend. I have no words and in absolute shock,” he captioned the post.

Taylor shared another photo of Perry on the X app with the caption, “Rest easy… #matthewperry.”

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have long made their “Friends” fandom known.

According to Buzzfeed, Cartwright even made a “Friends” reference in her wedding vows to Taylor when she told him, “You’re my lobster.” She also included the line in an Instagram post on their first wedding anniversary in June 2020. “You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces. ❤️,” Cartwright wrote to her husband.

The “lobster” line was originally uttered by “Friends” character Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), who noted that “lobsters fall in love and mate for life.”

In a post on X, Taylor once compared “Friends” stars Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer to him, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval.

In fact, Taylor is such a fan that he appeared on the “Friends Behind Closed Doors” special on Reelz. Taylor spoke as a superfan on the 2018 TV special, offering commentary as an expert on the show. “I had the best time doing this,” Taylor told fans.

In 2021, Taylor mourned the death of actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk coffee shop manager Gunther on “Friends.” Tyler died of cancer at age 59, NBC News reported at the time. Soon after, Taylor posed a photo of Tyler with the caption, “I wanna cry…. Rip. #Gunther #friends.”

Other Bravo Stars Paid Tribute to Matthew Perry

In addition to Jax Taylor, other Bravo TV personalities posted tributes to Perry. On his Instagram story, Taylor’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Schwartz posted a photo of Perry and LeBlanc as they sat in their characters’ Chandler and Joey’s reclining chairs on the “Friends” set.

“Could I BE any more sad?” Schwartz captioned the post.

Co-star Ally Lewber posted a “Friends” clip featuring Perry as Chandler Bing. She captioned it with a sad face emoji.

In addition, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband Dr. Paul Nassif also paid tribute to the late TV and movie star.

“Shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden passing of @MatthewPerry,” Nassif wrote on X. “You gave the whole world the priceless gifts of light and laughter. May you rest in peace and I will keep you, your family and close friends in my prayers.’

And Randall Emmett, who was previously engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, posted a comment on Perry’s final Instagram post, which eerily showed him lounging in a jacuzzi in a pool. “Rest in Peace,” Emmett wrote.

