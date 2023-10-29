Matthew Perry’s Last Instagram Post Takes on Tragic New Meaning

Matthew Perry has died following an apparent drowning, according to TMZ. The “Friends” star was found dead at a home in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28, 2023, by emergency personnel after responded to a call about a person who may have suffered cardiac arrest. Sources told the outlet that Perry’s body was “found in a jacuzzi.”

Perry’s last Instagram was uploaded on October 23, 2023. “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he captioned a photo of the ocean.

Perry was not married, nor did he have any children.

Fans Have Left Condolences for Matthew Perry on His Last Instagram Post

Shortly after TMZ reported that Perry had died, many fans took to social media to share their condolences.

“You provided countless laughs for millions. Rest in peace,” one person wrote.

“Ominous final post. Rest in paradise Mattman,” someone else added.

“What a legend. Rip. Such a tragic iconic loss today,” a third comment read.

“This caption is so eerie now, 6 days later. So scary. Rest in Peace man,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The same day, Perry shared a video of clouds grazing the moon.

“Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman,” he captioned that post.

