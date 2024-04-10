‘The Valley’ Star Explains Why Brittany Cartwright Moved Out of Home & Not Jax Taylor

“The Valley” star Zack Wickham is commenting on his castmates, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s separation.

On the April 9 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Wickham mentioned that Cartwright, his close friend, moved out of her Valley Village home in late January 2024 following her separation. Viall asked, “Why did Brittany have to move out and not Jax?” Wickham replied by suggesting Cartwright had to rent her Airbnb because her estranged husband would not leave their shared home.

“Because Jax is Jax. He is never going to do what is nice or easy or best for Brittany. Which really sucks,” said Wickham. “He can’t get out of his own way. And can’t learn from his mistakes. And it’s really sad to see someone that I do care about — I do care about him and I want the best for him. I don’t know if that’s them together.”

In addition, he noted that Cartwright requested Taylor to change his lifestyle before she would consider getting back together. According to Wickham, Cartwright wanted her estranged husband to refrain from yelling at her and to attend therapy sessions. Wickham stated that Taylor has not yet made those changes.

“He has gotten to the point where there isn’t any growth,” said Wickham.

Wickham also stated that he believed Taylor has been “kind of dehumanizing toward” Cartwright, who is the mother of his nearly 3-year-old child, Cruz, for the past three years.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Separation in an April 2024 Interview

During an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright opened up about her separation from Taylor. She stated that she believed “the space apart has been great.” She clarified that she has experienced some “lonely days” following her split. The mother of one stated, however, that she and Taylor’s separation is for the best.

In addition, Cartwright said Taylor would have to “fix” aspects of their marriage before she would think about reconciling. She stated that his decision to not make necessary changes to save their relationship has been “disappointing.” The reality television star also shared she believes Taylor is surprised that she has remained unchanged in her opinions about their relationship.

“I don’t think that he thought I was actually going to leave,” explained Cartwright. “And it’s been three months now. So I think he thinks that I would come right back and things would go back to how they were. And that’s not happening so he needs to step it up.”

Brittany Cartwright Shared if She Believed Jax Taylor Cheated in Their Marriage

During an appearance on the April 2 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cartwright stated that she did not believe Taylor was unfaithful during their nearly 5-year-long marriage. As fans are aware, Taylor cheated on Cartwright with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Faith Stowers after the show’s 5th season, which premiered in 2016.

“I really don’t think so,” said Cartwright.

She also shared that her “final straw” with Taylor occurred after they had “a horrible fight.”

“It was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” explained the Kentucky native.

New episodes of “The Valley” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.