Lala Kent Shares Gender Reveal After Announcing Surprise Baby No. 2

Lala Kent has revealed the gender of her second baby.

In an Amazon Livestream on April 9, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star announced she is expecting a baby girl. Kent popped a balloon to share the news and pink streamers flew out.

Kent also shared that a psychic previously told her she would only have one child and it would be a boy. “I’m officially a girl mom, ” she said on her podcast. While she did not rule out a future son coming into the mix, she said it was “not likely” that she would have any more children.

In March, Kent surprised fans with news of her pregnancy with baby No. 2. She captioned a photo of her baby bump with, “I’m expanding my pod.” Her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, posed next to her belly.

Kent previously said she would be thrilled to have a baby boy or another baby girl. Speaking on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March, she said, “If it’s a boy, I’m going to be so excited, it’s going to be, like, a new experience. I’m going to be a little nervous because it’s the unknown, right? If it’s a girl, I will have a sigh of relief, not because I don’t want a boy, but because I know what to expect. I’m a Virgo, I like to know the drill.’”

Now that she knows her baby’s gender, in an interview with the Bump, Kent said she’s “thrilled to welcome a second daughter into her family.

“I had zero gender disappointment,” she said. “I was thrilled, and I know every single person’s like, ‘I just want a healthy baby.’ But when I did my 20-week appointment with Ocean, and they were starting to talk about how she wasn’t looking right, after that moment, I truly was like, ‘I don’t care at all from now going forward with other kids what I have. I never want to experience a doctor saying to me, this doesn’t look right ever again.’ So I didn’t have any disappointment. As of right now, every doctor’s appointment has gone very smoothly. The baby’s looking good.”

Kent is 19 weeks pregnant and due with her second child in September. She recently bought a new $3 million home in the San Fernando Valley to house her expanding brood, according to TMZ.

Lala Kent Previously Shared the First Letter of Her Baby’s Name

Kent previously teased baby names that she considered but decided against using. Among the names were “Rampage for a boy and call him Ram.” The unconventional names Mighty, Lion, and Snow were also on her list, she shared on her Instagram story in March.

It turns out, Kent’s second baby’s name will begin with the letter S.

According to BravoTV.com, she dropped the news via Instagram story after a shopping trip to the Los Angeles children’s boutique Flicka. “Ocean picked out the cutest outfit for baby S,” she captioned a photo of the shopping bag. “The first outfit we’ve gotten for the new addition. I’d show you, but then you’d know what I’m having.”

While she wouldn’t give any clues ahead of her gender reveal, Kent previously joked about having another girl. According to Page Six, in March she posted an Instagram story after her daughter Ocean hijacked her shoe closet. Little Ocean told her mom she was wearing her shoes because she’s a “princess.” “If I have another girl…God help me…and my gorgeous shoes,” Kent captioned the footage of her toddler.

Lala Kent Conceived Her 2nd Baby Via Intrauterine Insemination

Kent dropped hints about her baby-making process while filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” last summer. In the season 11 trailer, she told Lisa Vanderpump she was looking for a sperm donor.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has been vocal about how she doesn’t want to share her next baby with anyone else following her messy custody battle with Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, whom she split from in October 2021.

Kent previously told fans on Amazon Live that she conceived her second child through intrauterine insemination (IUI). She chose a sperm donor through California Cryobank. “The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist,” she quipped. “I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time.”

On the “And Soon There Will be Two!” episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent revealed she found out she was pregnant last December. She also noted that when looking for her donor, “looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole” for her and a college education was not a must either.

Kent elaborated in a lengthy interview with Cosmopolitan. “It took a really long time to find the donor,” she said. “But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy.”

