Jax Taylor Questions Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor is sharing his theory about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards’ separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

While recording the January 5 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor suggested he believed rumors that Umansky and Richards separated to increase viewership for RHOBH.

“Everybody does things for clicks. People will ruin their marriages for clicks. I mean, look at what’s going on with ‘Housewives.’ Now they are saying tht Kyle and Mauricio were just doing the breakup for clout. For clicks. They are doing that,” said Taylor.

When Cartwright interjected that she believed Umansky “has been cheating for a long time,” Taylor stated that he did not know if the Agency CEO was unfaithful to Richards. He stated, however, that he thinks those who fabricate relationship problems for attention have “gone too far.”

Cartwright then stated that Taylor was simply repeating rumors about Richards and Umansky’s relationship. Taylor replied that he believes certain Bravo stars, like Richards, decided to create drama in their relationships after they saw how popular “Vanderpump Rules” became after Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s March 2023 cheating scandal.

“[Bravo stars] saw this, this little thing, and saw how big it got, like, ‘Oh I wonder if we start something, this will get this big,'” said Taylor. “I feel like people are going to do this. That’s what I think … I think that’s what people are doing. And I think it’s disgusting that if you are married, that you are going to drive into your marriage and be like, ‘Hey, we’ll get more popular if we say our marriage is on the rocks.'”

Cartwright interjected that she is not sure that is “what happened” with Richards and Umansky.

“I don’t want to speculate and say for sure that’s what happened,” added the Kentucky native.

Taylor replied that he was just giving his opinion on the matter and asserted that he has “never been wrong about a lot of things.”

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her & Her Estranged Husband

Richards addressed rumors that she and Umansky have fabricated their separation to increase RHOBH viewership in a November 2023 interview with “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. During the podcast episode, she asserted that she would never “put [her] family through this” to benefit the Bravo series.

“That is one of maybe the dumbest things I’ve ever heard in these 13 years. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” said the reality television star.

Richards also stated that she would never do something so drastic to be relevant in the public eye.

“I’m not looking to be more relevant. I’m good. And I would never put my family through this, ever, for — I almost said it was a dumb TV show, sorry,” said the “Halloween Ends” star.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Separation in December 2023

Richards spoke about her separation from Umansky in a December 2023 interview with The Messenger. She stated that she and her estranged husband have not had a conversation about divorcing.

“We haven’t spoken about [divorce] yet. No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven’t gone that route yet,” said the mother of four.

In addition, Richards acknowledged that she and Umansky have continued to reside in their family home together despite their separation. She stated that the situation is bearable because they live in a spacious house. The RHOBH star also explained that she and Umansky have continued to “get along, and care about each other very much.”

“We are a family no matter what. That’s always been what we stand for,” said Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.