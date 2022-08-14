VPR Fans React to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Big Career News

Since leaving “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have not made any big career moves. Instead, the two have lived the influencer life, sharing products and doing ads for various companies over the past two years. In addition, Cartwright landed a gig with Jenny Craig, becoming the company’s newest spokesperson in 2022.

Although Taylor has often teased upcoming projects — a children’s book! A return to television! — nothing has been confirmed. During an Instagram Live on July 26, 2022, Taylor revealed that he and Cartwright were starting their very own podcast.

“We are doing a podcast,” Taylor said. “It will be out — I don’t want to talk about it too much yet because obviously still getting it all worked out but I just heard back from my manager, our podcast will be out very shortly,” he continued.

“We’re really excited about it. I want to get that going as soon as possible. I’ll let you guys know when the podcast [will be up]. We’re just getting set up… This is just something fun that Brittany and I wanted to do,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Reacted to the Podcast News on Reddit

Taylor explained that he and Cartwright would be discussing a variety of “hot topics” on their show.

“I know everybody’s been doing a podcast but I really enjoy coming on here and talking about just everyday life, parenting stuff, just hot topics… whatever, in the moment. I just like talking. I think it would just be fun to talk about some parenting stuff, just kind of what’s going on in the world today, how we’re dealing with it, reality if you want. I guess it will be a little bit of everything,” Taylor said.

Shortly after Taylor revealed that he and Cartwright would be starting their own podcast, several people took to a Reddit thread to react.

“Is this their ‘big’ news? I won’t be listening to their podcast and I highly doubt anyone will. I think we are all “over” Jax and Brittany. They need to pack it up, move to Kentucky and go get jobs already. Their 15 mins are up,” one comment read.

“This is going to be a dumpster fire,” someone else wrote.

“Not gonna lie, I will listen to a few episodes about parenting so I know exactly the opposite of what any rational person would do with a child,” a third Redditor quipped.

“There’s no way they’ll have anything remotely interesting to say,” a fourth person weighed in.

Taylor & Cartwright Won’t Be the Only VPR Stars Past & Present to Have a Podcast

Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming podcast will join a long list of their former VPR co-stars who also have podcasts.

Lala Kent has a podcast called “Give Them Lala.” Scheana Shay has a podcast called “Scheananigans.” Katie Maloney has a podcast called “You’re Gonna Love Me.” Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have a podcast called “The Good The Bad The Baby,” which is available by subscription-only.

Taylor and Cartwright haven’t officially revealed the name of their podcast or when the first episode will drop, but most VPR fans on Reddit aren’t looking forward to it.

