Jax Taylor Makes Claims Against ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Production

Jax Taylor once starred on Vanderpump Rules. Fans followed his messy love life, bartending job at SUR, and eventually settling down with his wife Brittany Cartwright. Taylor is now claiming that towards the end of his time on Vanderpump Rules, he was not as invested as he originally was.

“The last three years of Vanderpump Rules, I was 90 percent checked out,” Taylor shared on his Instagram Story on February 12, as captured by RealityBlurb. “I couldn’t go on faking it. I have no interest in any of the things they are doing on that show. I’m a dad. I’m 40-years-old. It didn’t make sense for me to pretend to work at SUR.”

Taylor shared that he felt that he, “couldn’t win” during his time in the spotlight. “They did a good job making me look bad,” he said.

“One year, they thought I was gay, the next year I was homophobic,” Taylor shared with fans. “They were throwing things at me and it hurt my feelings. Things were getting [scripted] and they were getting frustrated with me because I was declining to do things. ‘If you’re not going to go back to SUR… and be the person you were.’ They didn’t want me to grow up. And when I did, they didn’t want to film it because it was boring.”

Taylor Hinted at a Possible New Reality Show

Taylor and Cartwright both revealed that they would no longer appear on Vanderpump Rules in early December. The couple posted similar farewell Instagram captions in early December, with Cartwright writing, “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

Taylor has since confessed that he would be interested in doing another reality show. “We can be Housewives adjacent, showing our new issues, our new problems, taking care of our kids and trying to manage that,” he posted on his Instagram Story, as captured by RealityBlurb. “It would be cool to do a show [with] me, [Beau Clark], [Stassi Schroeder], [Kristen Doute], Brittany, and [Alex Menache].”

The 41-year-old soon-to-be dad continued saying, “That would be kind of fun, like a transition. And [Randall Emmett] could be our father figure because he’s got [two older kids]. We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on that show idea and it’s been really, really good.”

Cohen Addressed Taylor & Cartwright’s Departure

Shortly after Taylor and Cartwright announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules, Cohen spilled his thoughts.

“I just have to say, I have to give it up to them,” Cohen said during a December 7 episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had.”

Cohen continued, sharing his praises for Taylor. “He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think? That was an incredible run that they had,” Cohen said. “One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is, man, every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s*** storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly. And he always took it like a man. He was a good sport.”

