Tom Sandoval Slammed by Former Pal as ‘Vanderpump’ Filming Resumes

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor is speaking out about his former best friend, Tom Sandoval… again.

“I think he’s going through something,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “I don’t want to say midlife crisis, but he’s definitely going through something. I think he’s had a little bit of a diva mentality on the show, where he kind of thinks nothing could touch him, and I think he kind of bit off a little more than he can chew,” he said.

“I think something’s going on upstairs. I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally,” he later added.

Taylor’s comment come after filming for season 11 officially picked back up. This marks the first time that the cast has been together since the season 10 reunion filmed back in March 2023. However, Leviss has yet to be seen filming following her affair with Sandoval, which came to light just weeks before the reunion taping.

According to TMZ, Leviss has been negotiating her contract with the network in an effort to arrange her return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Has Spoken Out About Tom Sandoval in the Past

Taylor has been fairly outspoken when it comes to Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. In fact, he offered his opinion on Sandoval in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier in 2023.

“He’s never really cared about anyone else but himself. He’s very narcissistic, and when he does things for other people, he uses it against them. He’ll say, ‘I did this for you’ or ‘I did this for you,'” Taylor said.

“He threw that elaborate Rachella and he did it so he looked good on TV. Last time I talked to Tom was at the Labor Day barbecue at my buddy Will’s, and he was with Raquel. I hadn’t seen him in two years, but he didn’t ask how I was doing. He just went right into what he’s doing with his band. I don’t give a shit about your shitty band. I have a son, and he never even asked about my son or my family or how I was doing,” he added.

Jax Taylor Doesn’t Think it’s Healthy for Raquel Leviss to Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Also during his chat with Us Weekly, Taylor was asked if he thought it was “healthy” for Leviss to sign on to do another season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“No. Absolutely not,” he responded. “There’s nothing healthy about reality TV for anybody,” he added. He went on to say that he thinks Leviss may have bit off more than she can chew.

“You need to have thick skin. In my opinion, I think [Raquel] dove into something that was a little bit bigger than her. I don’t think she’s mentally tough enough to be in something like this,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “feel bad” for her.

“We all stepped in this game together. We all know what we’re doing. We all signed on the dotted line. I don’t feel bad for anybody. This is what you signed up for. Now you gotta own it,” he said.

Though there has been some chatter that Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright would be returning to “Vanderpump Rules,” it has since been reported that they are working out details to appear on a VPR spinoff, according to Variety.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Most Shocking’ RHONJ Reunion Moment