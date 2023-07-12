Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Most Shocking’ RHONJ Reunion Moment

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion was filled with plenty of drama that was primarily led by Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The sisters-in-law went back-and-forth in front of the rest of the cast — and host, Andy Cohen.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen shared the “most shocking” part about the reunion. “It was just their level of hatred was at a 10,” he said of Giudice and Gorga. Things got so bad at one point, in fact, that Cohen actually yelled at the women to stop talking over one another.

Cohen has previously spoken out about the RHONJ reunion, saying that the level of hate between Gorga and Giudice

“The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa… it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” Cohen said on his radio show, according to OK! Magazine.

Andy Cohen Wasn’t Sure What Would Happen on RHONJ Moving Forward

When asked about the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and whether or not Cohen could imagine the show going on with both — or neither — Giudice and Gorga, the executive producer simply responded, “I can imagine anything.”

On the May 31, 2023, episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Cohen told his pal Kelly Ripa that he wasn’t sure how things would shake out with RHONJ moving forward.

“There are several options. They’re both really popular,” he said. “I think they’re both walking around with the institutional knowledge that they both have and the institutional hurt feelings, especially Teresa. Teresa let out at the last reunion that she was mad at Melissa for not changing her wedding date because Teresa was pregnant at her wedding and she was a bridesmaid. She didn’t like how she looked. So this is now going back for 15 years,” he continued.

“I think what’s interesting about it is… they’re both a little right. I think they both have really good points, and I think that’s why it’s not so clearly cut about whose side to be on,” he added.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Are Both Returning for Season 14

Both Giudice and Gorga have been confirmed for season 14 after weeks of speculation that one of them would leave the show.

Neither Gorga nor Giudice expressed any interest in leaving RHONJ, though both have suggested that filming together would be a challenge, given the current state of their family dynamic.

“Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now,” Gorga said on a May 2023 episode of her “On Display” podcast, Us Weekly reported.

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” Giudice told E! News. She also told the outlet that she hadn’t spoken to her brother, Joe Gorga, or his wife since the RHONJ reunion.

