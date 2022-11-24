Jax Taylor Called Out Over Reality Star-Studded Hangout

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were left confused on November 20 by the reality TV crossover when Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz were spotted hanging out with a mix of reality stars at an Amazon Prime box for the Los Angeles Lakers game.

A video showing the past and present VPR stars at the event was posted by Hannah Godwin, a former “Bachelor” contestant, on her TikTok. The clip, set to Jeremih’s “Down on Me,” included shots of “Bachelor’s” Abigail Herninger and “Love Is Blind’s” Natalie Lee. Other segments showed “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay and Blake Moynes, Noah Erb and Dylan Barbour.

Both Taylor and Schwartz appeared to be there on their own. While fans were surprised to see the crossover of various reality TV stars, it appears they were all there through their publicist, Lori Krebs of LoriK Public Relations, who also posted several photos from the event.

Many Fans Were Confused by the Reality TV Crossover & Several Roasted Jax Taylor for His Presence

The TikTok video, which was shared by Taylor on his Instagram Story, was also posted on Reddit where several fans roasted the former VPR star. Someone commented that he was “lookin like their frail and confused grandfather.” Someone else told him, “Go home, Jax.”

Another criticized Taylor, “Dude you literally have a wife and kids at home and you’re almost 50 hanging with 20-30 year old girls.” Someone else echoed that sentiment: “I can’t even fathom how I’d feel if I was at home with the baby while my husband was out partying with a bunch of young girls. Not to mention it then being posted all over social media.”

Jax Taylor Recently Shared His Thoughts on Some of the Latest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama

While Taylor is no longer on “Vanderpump Rules,” that didn’t stop him from commenting on the cast’s drama this past summer, namely the hookup between Schwartz and Raquel Leviss that went down at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August, as Us Weekly reported.

In November 2022, Taylor responded to fan questions while on Instagram Live, including one about the infamous hookup. Taylor said he thought the two cast members getting together was at the urging of producers due to all other storylines being “exhausted.”

Taylor said he felt that during his several seasons on the show, it was very “organic,” hinting that the storylines lately have seemed less authentic. Taylor was one of the original stars of “Vanderpump Rules” until his and Cartwright’s departure in 2020.

While it seems as though the drama over the Schwartz and Leviss hookup will be a storyline in the upcoming season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” that didn’t stop other cast members from reacting to it. Leviss’ ex, James Kennedy, told Us Weekly that it was “weird” and accused her of “homey-hopping” after she was also linked with Peter Madrigal. Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney also ripped it as “annoying” on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

