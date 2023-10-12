Jax Taylor Says He Was ‘Very Close’ to Being Violent on New Show

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor discussed starring in the upcoming E! series “House of Villains” while speaking to The Messenger in October 2023. Taylor shared that he was not on his best behavior when he was filming the series, which premieres on October 12. The father of one stated that the show, which marks his return to reality television “completely messed with [his] anxiety.” He noted that “House of Villains” focuses on reality show “villains” competing with each other while living under the same roof. The 44-year-old suggested he was not ready to film the intense series as he had settled into a calmer lifestyle with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and their son, Cruz, after leaving “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

“You’re in a house with the biggest reality villains of all time, right? And I felt like I came to a place where I was at peace,” explained Taylor. “I got married, I had a beautiful baby, and I obviously went through COVID, so I had a lot of time to just kind of process and recharge my batteries a little bit. And then when this show was offered, I definitely was ready to come back to TV. I needed that couple of years … Obviously, ‘Vanderpump’ was a lot.”

Taylor also shared he was not on his best behavior when filming “House of Villains.”

“I worked so hard to become the person that I am today, so it was just kind of reopening some old wounds to be that old, villainous person, which came out a couple of times. You try to push that person away, because I didn’t like that person that I was … but he came out,” stated the father of one.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum explained that he “got triggered by a human being” while filming the series. He stated that he “just [did] not care for this person whatsoever, or what he stands for.”

“And my outlet was violence, which is the only way I could have dealt with it in that situation. [It was] probably the wrong thing to do,” said Taylor.

He clarified that he ended up not using violence against his unnamed castmate. He explained that he “promised [his] wife that [he] wouldn’t go to jail.”

“But I was very, very close. And I look back on it now like, I could have done some damage. I could have ruined my second chance at a career before it even starts,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Shared He Had Issues With Dr. Shake Chatterjee While Filming ‘House of Villains’

In the trailer for “House of Villains,” Taylor can be seen telling “Love is Blind” personality Dr. Shake Chatterjee, DVM, that he would “gladly go back to jail for [him]” if they ever ran into each other outside of the series.

While recording a September 2023 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” alongside Cartwright, Taylor admitted that Chatterjee “was on [his] hit list” during the production of “House of Villains.” The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also shared that he had briefly researched Chatterjee after being introduced to him on the E! series.

“I kind of Googled him to figure out who he was. He’s just not a very nice person, he’s not a good guy,” said Taylor. “And not a lot of people really care for that guy and I can definitely see why. So definitely I got triggered by that guy. Obviously, people know I have a very short fuse, he triggered me quite a bit.”

Jax Taylor Is Opening a Sports Bar

Besides returning to reality television, Taylor has also been busy opening his new sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, with his wife. In an October 2023 interview with E! News, Taylor shared that the establishment will have its “grand opening” on October 28.

Taylor also shared that he did not receive advice about opening the bar from his former boss, restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump. He revealed, however, that he is in a good place with Vanderpump and would be “excited to have her” visit Jax’s Studio City.

“We had some unresolved issues, you know, we kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything and the way I exited the show, so, but everything is okay now,” shared Taylor.