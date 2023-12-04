Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Guest Star Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

A former “Vanderpump Rules” guest star has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On December 2, 2023, full-time cast member Ariana Madix shared that Jesse Montana was set to undergo surgery on December 4, 2023.

“No one is cooler than my dear friend @thejessemontana. Right now he needs our good thoughts and our help,” she posted on her Instagram feed. “The short version is this: jesse has a tumor in his brain and will be having surgery this coming Monday. Jesse is truly one of a kind in every way. if you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out. i love you so much. dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever. You got this,” she added.

Fans may recognize Montana from his time on “Vanderpump Rules.” Although he wasn’t a part of the main cast, he worked at SUR for a few years. According to his IMDb, Montana appeared in two episodes of the hit Bravo series. He has a lot of close friends within the cast, including Madix and her co-star, Lala Kent.

Here’s what you need to know:

A GoFundMe Has Raised More Than $80,000 to Help Jesse Montana With Medical Expenses

Someone close to Montana set up a GoFundMe for Montana after his diagnosis in an effort to help with any expenses that he may encounter amid this health crisis.

“On Monday November 27th at 6am, Jesse’s body undertook three seizures, two of which were thankfully in the comfort of his own home before the ambulance arrived. Once arriving to Cedars Sinai Hospital in LA, they further examined Jesse and sadly found a tumor in his brain. With no prior symptoms or illnesses this came as a complete shock,” reads an excerpt from the website.

So far, more than $80,000 has been raised, with an initial goal of $100,000.

Further details about Montana’s brain tumor were not made available and it’s unclear if the tumor is cancerous. According to the GoFundMe, doctors also learned that Montana was having trouble with his kidneys, which is the reason that they didn’t operate on his tumor straight away. More information is expected after additional test results are completed.

Lala Kent Also Posted About Jesse Montana on Social Media

On December 3, 2023, Kent took to Instagram to share a post about Montana and to help drive people to his GoFundMe.

“Our friend Jesse needs our help and support during the fight of his life. Jesse is one of the kindest people I have ever known. His enthusiasm for life is infectious. He is always the one to make you feel you are welcome and you belong. He’s tough as they come, and we know he will get through this- but we want his sole focus to be on his recovery,” she wrote.

“Please click the link in my bio to give what you can. Thank you, & God bless you,” she added.

Many fans took to the comments section to share their well-wishes for Montana.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sonogram Photo, Suggests Daughter Is Pregnant