Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sonogram Photo, Suggests Daughter Is Pregnant

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a sonogram photo on Instagram on November 28, 2023, leading some people to believe that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, is pregnant.

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA,” read the post’s caption. There’s a photo of the former Bravo star and her daughter on the top portion and a picture of a sonogram on the bottom, complete with Biermann’s name.

The post was simply clickbait, however, and Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter is not with child. There is a link in Zolciak-Biermann’s bio in which she says that she basically can’t wait to be a grandmother. She turned the comments off on the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Has Previously Said She Wants to Be a Grandmother

The article linked to the photo that was posted on Zolciak-Biermann’s account cites an article from 2022. In it, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star discussed being excited for her kids to have their own kids.

“She wants me to have a child,” Biermann said on an October 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,'” the 26-year-old added. In the interview, Biermann also said that her mom has also encouraged her daughter Ariana to have a baby.

“She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids,'” she said.

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have four children together; Kroy Jr., Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane. The “Tardy for the Party” singer’s two older girls were previously adopted by Kroy Biermann but were from a previous relationship.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Previously Teased Her Own 6th Pregnancy

If you watched Zolciak-Biermann’s spinoff television show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” you probably know that she really wanted to have another baby after her twins were born.

Over the past few years, there have been a few times that she has teased a pregnancy but she never was actually pregnant. The links would go to the same type of older articles and were posted as a way to drive views for sites, like Celebuzz, to make money.

“Who remembers this clickbait? The time Kim said they were ‘so excited to confirm her pregnancy’ then the link went to a story about someone else’s pregnancy,” reads an Instagram post from an account called “Thegoodthebadandthefake6.”

Zolciak-Biermann has been in the news quite a bit over the past few months as she and her husband may or may not be going through a divorce. They called off the split for a short period of time, but the divorce appears to be on again. They’ve also been spotted together on a few occasions, apparently just keeping everyone on their toes.

Most recently, TMZ reported that one of the couples four kids called the police following a fight at the family’s home. Law enforcement responded to a call for “verbal domestic dispute,” but no arrests were made.

