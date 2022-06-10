Andy Cohen Made a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Upset on WWHL

During an appearance on the Sunday, May 22, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kandi Burruss and Lil Jon sat down with Andy Cohen for a chat in the Clubhouse. Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss, served as the guest bartender, though Cohen admitted that she’d only be serving up “mocktails” since she isn’t 21 yet.

“I mean, we have watched you grow up. When did you become a supermodel exactly?” Cohen asked Riley. She responded with little hesitation that she was born with it. Cohen joked that it was no secret who Riley got her confidence from.

However, later on in the night, Cohen asked Riley a question that actually bothered her mom — and she talked about it on “The Slut Pig” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Asked Riley if Her Relationship With Her Estranged Dad Had Improved

Years before marrying Todd Tucker in 2014, Kandi was in a relationship with Russell “Block” Spencer a.k.a. “Big Block.” Spencer is the father of Kandi’s daughter, Riley.

In 2020, Kandi opened up a bit about her ex during an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” According to People magazine, she called him a “poster boy for deadbeat.”

“We really don’t talk. I’ve always tried to be open whenever he reach out… [but] I don’t respect him no more,” she said. Her reasoning? He didn’t seem to care about their daughter. In the emotional scene with RHOA co-star Sheree Whitfield, Kandi revealed that when she was pregnant, her ex told her that he didn’t want anything to do with the baby.

“I told him that day, ‘That’s fine motherf*****, because you’ll never have to worry about how she is. You’ll need her before she needs you.’ And I meant that s***. I meant it,” Kandi said at the time.

Cohen brought up Spencer on WWHL, asking Riley if her relationship with him had improved. Cohen then shot Kandi a look.

“I don’t remember the last time I spoke to him. So, that answers that question,” Riley said. When the camera panned to Kandi, she appeared to give a small laugh.

Cohen changed the subject, asking Riley what she thought of her mom’s business before congratulating her for completing another semester at New York University.

Kandi Didn’t Think it Was Cool of Cohen to Ask Riley About Her Estranged Father

On the May 27, 2022, episode of “The Slut Pig” podcast, Kandi was asked when the last time she was upset at Cohen was.

“Just the other day,” Kandi admitted. “I mean, I didn’t say anything to him about it, but I didn’t really like when he brought up my daughter’s father to her on camera on ‘Live.’ Cuz I was like… it wasn’t like… Riley just so happened to be the bartender. Like, it was somebody else that was supposed to be the bartender, but they were late,” Kandi explained.

“It wasn’t like she was prepped or anything, and so it kind of like caught her off guard when he’s just like, ‘oh have you talked to your dad?'” Kandi said, adding, “like, don’t just throw that out there.”

“That’s a sensitive subject for her, but she handled it. You know. I wasn’t mad…” Kandi said, suggesting that she just thought the question shouldn’t have been asked.

