Captain Lee Rosbach Is Back on Bravo

Two of the most popular “Below Deck” stars across all franchises are set to return to Bravo in August 2023. Former “Below Deck” chief stew Kate Chastain and the original Stud of the Sea Captain Lee Rosbach will be back as the hosts of Bravo’s new weekly TV series “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate,” the network announced on July 31, 2023.

The lively and unfiltered duo will be breaking down all the “biggest Bravo moments of the week,” the network explained on its Instagram page. Although the two are “Below Deck” alums, Chastain told E! News that Rosbach is very in tune with other shows in the Bravo universe, including The Housewives.

“Captain Lee’s very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe,” the new mother shared. “For example, he used to love Don’t Be Tardy — I did not see that one coming, but he loved it.” Rosbach also had thoughts on the “Vanderpump Rules” affair scandal, Chastain revealed, explaining that “He surprisingly did have passionate thoughts about Scandoval. He said that Sandoval the was poor man’s Johnny Depp and I was like, ‘Look at you Captain Lee with your finger on the pulse of pop culture.’ It’s hilarious.”

Kate Chastain Explained Scandoval & RHONY to Captain Lee Rosbach During the Teaser Clip

The news of Chastain and Rosbach’s return to Bravo was accompanied by a preview clip of their show. It showed that the two former co-stars will be watching clips of Bravo shows together and commenting on some of the big moments, similar to the “Below Deck” reaction show “Galley Talk.”

“This is out of control,” Chastain said at the start of the clip. “Did you really say that?” Rosbach asked Chastain at another point in the preview. The teaser showed Rosbach dropping one of his iconic lines, “Someone’s gonna screw the pooch,” to which Chastain replied that “Scandoval” was a prime example of that. “What is a Scandoval?” Rosbach asked Chastain, and she replied, “Only the biggest moment in Bravo history.”

Scandoval isn’t the only reference Rosbach needed clarification on as he also questioned Chastain on her use of the acronym “RHONY” for the “Real Housewives of New York City.” “I’m getting moist just thinking about it,” the outspoken captain concluded.

Captain Lee Rosbach Won’t Be Back on ‘Below Deck’ for Season 11 & Kate Chastain Recently Welcomed Her 1st Child

It’s unclear at this time if Rosbach will ever be back on “Below Deck” although he did confirm that he wouldn’t be on the 11th season of the show. “I did not quit, I did not retire,” Rosbach told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in April 2023. “I was just not invited back. I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

At the time, Rosbach said he’d be interested in returning in the future for a 12th season but it would of course depend on whether Bravo asked him back.

As for Chastain, her “Below Deck” days are behind her and the former chief stew recently welcomed her first child, a son named Sullivan Cay, in early May 2023. Chastain has since been posting updates on life as a single mother on her Twitter account as well as her thoughts on ongoing seasons of various Bravo shows.

“Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate” premieres on August 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo. The two Bravo stars will also appear on “Project Runway” in its August 3 episode for a “Below Deck” challenge.

