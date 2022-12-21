Captain Lee Reacts to Kate Chastain Pregnancy News

“Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach is thrilled to hear the news that his former chief stew, Kate Chastain, is having a baby.

While speaking with People during an interview published on Dec. 20, Rosbach shared how he’s feeling about her announcement.

“I couldn’t be more elated for her,” Rosbach told the outlet. “I have no doubt she’s going to be a great mom.”

Rosbach continued about his former employee and friend, “She’s taken on a big challenge, but she’s more than up to it. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen her this happy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain) In an early December 2022 Instagram post, Chastain announced her pregnancy via Instagram. She posted a selfie with her bump clad in a silky, floral-print dress. In the caption, she wrote, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

Chastain was the Chief Stewardess on “Below Deck” on Bravo during seasons 2 through 7.

Kate Chastain Has Likened Rosbach & His Wife to Having ‘an Extra Set of Parents’

While they were on “Below Deck,” Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach had quite a close relationship, and they have maintained that since the former Chief Stew left the show in 2020. Chastain lives near Rosbach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“They live in Fort Lauderdale and they’re amazing,” Chastain said about Rosbach and his wife during a November 2022 appearance on Brandi Glanville’s podcast. “His wife will have me over for dinner. It’s like having an extra set of parents down there. He calls me probably once a week, twice a week, and it’s just so much like your parents. Your Dad calls, you have a missed call, and you feel, like guilt, like, ‘Oh god, I gotta call my dad back’ or whatever, so yeah, I talk to him all the time.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Said He Was ‘Blown Away’ When Chastain Left the Show

Even though it has been a few years since Chastain left “Below Deck,” it took Rosbach some getting used to. While speaking to HollywoodLife in April 2020, he shared how he felt about Chastain’s departure at the time.

“That was out of left field,” Rosbach told the outlet at the time. “I did not see that coming at all. I was totally blown away. Kate called me and it was a bittersweet thing. She let me know that she wasn’t going to come back, but she thought it was time to move on.”

Rosbach continued about his Chief Stew, “She’s got bigger and better things to do and I was happy for her. But, I was sad in the same breath because she’s a valued member of my team and she’s a valued member of ‘Below Deck’ and the show, so, big shoes to fill for somebody, or try to do it, yeah. I miss Kate.”

Rosbach also revealed the qualities that he was looking for in a Chief Stew.

“Quick witted, can think on their feet and [someone] that I don’t have to babysit,” Rosbach said. “Here’s your job, here’s your tools, now go get your job done. If you keep coming to me for every little thing. And if I have to do my job and your job then I obviously don’t need you, so I’m looking for somebody who can stand on their own and function well.”

