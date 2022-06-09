Fans Blast Kathryn Dennis for Plastic Surgery in New Photo

Fans took aim at “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis for plastic surgery after a new Instagram post.

On June 6, 2022, Dennis posted a selfie with the caption, “Been moving in the humidity time to lounge on a fluff.”

But instead of attracting positive comments, many followers commented about her changing face.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Looks ‘Completely Different’ & Has ‘New Nose & Big Lips’

“Looks like you’ve had a nose job and plumped those lips. Doesn’t anyone like themselves? What makes you think doing all that stuff will improve your looks. You were beautiful to begin with,” someone commented.

“Doesn’t look anything like you,” a fan wrote. “I’d not have recognize has it not been from your account.”

“ok. what did we do to the face,” someone asked. “U look completely different. Beautiful…dont get me wrong…but share ur secrets.”

“You’ve always been a natural beauty, not loving your new nose and big lips, just saying!” a fan wrote.

“Great hair! But please stop doing crap to your face,” a fan said. “Talk to Courtney Cox..you will regret those fillers. There was NOTHING wrong with your original face..go back now while you can.”

“you look different, almost didn’t recognize you,” a fan wrote.

“Sorry, this isn’t THE Kathryn Dennis,” someone commented.

“You look like a different person,” another fan said.

“Your face didn’t need fixing. Just sayin’,” someone pointed out.

“You’ve always been a natural beauty. Something is different though. Did you have something done to your eyes?” a fan wrote.

“You don’t even look like yourself anymore,” another fan commented.

“Looks like alot surgery or filters goin on!” someone wrote.

“Who dis?” a fan asked.

“You were already beautiful you didnt need wirk done,” someone commented.

Kathryn Dennis’ Lawyers Drop Her as a Client in Custody Battle Citing Their Relationship Is ‘Irretrievably Impaired’

According to All About The Tea, who obtained court papers, Dennis’ lawyers have dropped her as a client in her child custody case.

South Carolina attorneys, Susan Rawls Strom and Pete Currence cited “the attorney-client relationship is ‘irretrievably impaired,'” according to the outlet.

The lawyers were working to help Dennis obtain full custody of her children Saint Julien, 6, and Kensington, 8

Currently, their father, Thomas Ravenel, has primary custody with Dennis having a court-approved supervisor monitoring her visitation with the children every other weekend, the outlet says.

“Grounds for the motion are that counsel and defendant can no longer communicate, and can not agree on matters of importance to the case, and the attorney-client relationship is irretrievably impaired so much that undersigned can not effectively represent defendant,” the motion reads according to the outlet.

A source told the outlet that the lawyers, “can see the evidence is mounting against Kathryn. This is like lawyer number 12 for her…they all keep quitting, because she shows up late, tells them lies and don’t pay them, despite her big paycheck from Bravo.”

When Dennis learned of the lawyer’s motion she posted an Instagram Story seemingly aimed at them.

The posr read, “Dear Attorneys: If Your Client Is In A Custody Battle With A High Conflict Person, Please Know: You Are Her Voice, You Are Her Advocate, She Has Been Through Trauma, Treat Her Like A Human And Not A Case Number. Signed, Survivors Everywhere.”

