Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Looks Like Former RHOBH Star in New Photo

Fans of “Southern Charm” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” notice a resemblance between two cast members.

On May 18, 2022, Kathryn Dennis posted a new photo on her Instagram page that captured the attention of her followers.

Fans Think Kathryn Dennis’ New Photo Makes Her Look ‘Exactly’ Like a Young Lisa Vanderpump

The photo shows Dennis from the chest up with a sunbeam behind her.

Fans reacted to the photo in the comments saying she resembled Vanderpump, who starred on “RHOBH” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Why do I see Lisa Vanderpump in this? I love her though,” someone wrote with a flame emoji.

Several fans commented with their own thoughts.

“same,” someone replied.

“OH MY GAWD was just going to say this LOL,” another fan replied to the original comment.

“omg so do I,” someone said.

“exactly a young Lisa Vanderpump,” someone commented.

“awwww…me too!!” a fan wrote.

“LVP vibes,” a fan wrote.

“Looking like a young Lisa Vanderpump here x,” a fan wrote.

“same… young stunning LVP! I think It’s the strength,” someone wrote.

Other people were not as kind and wanted to know why Dennis looked so different in the photo.

“Well if you wanted to be someone entirely different than who you were when you first began Southern Charm….you’ve succeeded…….unrecognizable,” someone wrote.

“Didn’t know it was you,” another fan wrote.

“Didn’t even recognize her,” a fan said.

“Wow you don’t even look like Kat anymore,” someone wrote.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Returns June 23 With Kathryn Dennis Re-Signed Along With Her Ex-Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell

Dennis’ now ex-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell remained largely out of the public eye but that will change as he’s been cast to appear on season 8 of the show.

According to Bravo, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, and Shep Rose are returning with Dennis for season 8. Newcomers this season will include Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs, and Ravenell (not to be confused with Dennis’ other ex Thomas Ravenel). Additionally, minor appearances will be made by Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, and Naomie Olindo.

The trailer teases hook-ups between former couples, engagements, a wedding, a physical fight and lots of drama.

“Dah’lings I’m heree to sprinkle a lil glitter on your day because we’re officially back June 23!! What are y’all hoping to see?!” Dennis wrote on May 16, when the trailer dropped.

Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Ravenell Split After Ravenell Wouldn’t ‘Make a Serious Commitment to Her’

According to US Weekly, Dennis and Ravenell split in November 2021 after more than a year of dating.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source told the outlet. “There is no bad ill will between them.” The same source also said the split-up was due to Chleb’s reluctance to get married and have children.

“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the outlet reported. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

