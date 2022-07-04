LOOK: Kathryn Dennis’ Wig Almost Comes off in Instagram Video

Fans noticed “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis’ wig almost fell in during a recent Instagram video.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, Dennis posted a video of herself walking and spinning in a restaurant. In the video as she spins and tilts her head back her wig begins to slip off her head and she moves her hand to catch it.

She captioned the video, “Triggered.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Blasted ‘Self-Centered’ Kathryn Dennis in New Instagram Video Goof: ‘Major Wig Shift Moment’

Fans noticed the wig slip and commented on the post.

“That wig almost left,” someone wrote.

“Major wig shift moment,” another fan said.

“Ooops almost lost wig,” another said.

“Cmon wig!” someone wrote.

Fans also took the chance to blast Dennis about her behavior on the show this season so far.

“Still laughing about your fresh start party,” someone wrote. “maybe next decade.”

“She’s got such bad energy. I was rooting for her before but she needs some guidance for sure. She’s so angry,” a fan said.

“Get over yourself,” another fan wrote.

“I was full support of Kathryn until seeing that petty, nasty energy,” a fan wrote. “Which tells me she has spiritually misaligned. Women are far too quick to tear each other down rather than have an adult conversation about what someone has said or done to upset them. But that wouldn’t make for good tv I guess huh. Shouldn’t sacrifice good principals based upon fame or paycheck. But I’m also willing to say that it can also very well be scripted. We’re just all so tired of not seeing the girl power we were all raised on. I know I am at least.”

“You’re shaking what your mother gave ya and no men are supposed to respond? Grow up,” someone else said.

“You’re changing to how you used to be! You’re a mother ! Why not act it,” a fan commented. “Every time I put on Instagram there you are trying to show off? Why? it’s not necessary. Give it a break and be a real mom, a real lady will help also.”

“You should put this same energy into being a full time mother. Its pretty clear you have chose to party over your kids. Self centered,” a fan wrote.

Landon Clements Says Many Former ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Left the Show Because of Dennis

Former “Southern Charm” star Landon Clements told Us Weekly that many former stars of the show “1,000 percent” left because of Dennis’ drama.

“No doubt about it. I certainly did,” Clements told the outlet. “It’s just, again, this whole, you know, the single mother thing. She just manipulates everything into whatever it is that she needs in that moment. Just the way she treats people, it’s not how I treat people. It was too much negativity.”

Clements mentioned the departure of longtime cast member Cameran Eubanks, whom Dennis said was being cheated on by her husband.

“It’s deplorable and I don’t, you know, support that or encourage that,” Clements said to the outlet. “I don’t like hiding behind the fact [that], ‘Well, I’m a mother.’ So what? That means you should be an extra good person and go out of your way to do things [better], you know?”

Eubanks denied the cheating rumors and all of the cast members have supported her.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Says Goodbye to Breasts With Instagram Post