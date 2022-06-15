Fans Say Kathryn Dennis Shaded Her Southern Charm Co-Star in Recent Video

Kathryn Dennis will be back on our screens very shortly as “Southern Charm” season 8 premieres on June 23 and fans have recently been reacting to a video Dennis posted that appeared to throw some shade toward Charleston socialite Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith.

On June 13, Dennis posted on TikTok a brief video captioned, “Back at it #charleston #southerncharm #funny #beingsilly.” In the video, Dennis lip-synced to audio by ChiChi that exclaimed, “Hate those mamas who be like ‘I didn’t raise him like that,’ Well B**** who did?! Huh? Who taught him that? PATRICIA?” Here is the clip:

After Dennis posted the video, it was picked up on Reddit in a thread titled, “KD throwing shade,” where fans reacted to Dennis’s comment.

Fans Took to the Comments of Dennis’s TikTok & the Reddit Thread to Share Their Reactions

Dennis’s fans took to the TikTok video’s comments to share their reactions at the apparent shade toward her co-stars, with one person writing, “Oh the shade…” Someone else agreed, “Shots fired.” One person wrote, “Oooohhhhh. This is gonna be good!” Another commented, “And the SHADE!!” Someone else said, “Ooo. Whiiitnnneyyyyyy. You done wrong chile.” Another added that Atschul had some explaining to do.

In a Reddit thread about the video, someone wrote, “What did Whitney do?” Someone else replied, “Be Whitney.” Another asked, “What did Whitney do is the real question?” Someone else said, “i love it bc I absolutely cannot stand Patricia.” Another person wrote, “I mean I don’t disagree.”

Several other people commented and criticized Dennis for her take, stating that she shouldn’t be speaking about raising children due to her custody issues. “I also think KD should sit this one out because she barely keeps custody for a year before they’re back in court again,” someone wrote. “She’s still a mess I see,” another added. “She’s talking about people raising kids when she can’t even raise her own,” one person slammed the Bravo star.

Others responded to the video but called out Dennis’ look in the video instead. “That hair/eyebrow color combo is a choice,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “and lashes. ugh those lashes.” One person pointed out that Dennis usually wears a wig so her eyebrow color is likely set to match the wig instead of her natural hair. “I thought she had that crying face filter on her at first,” someone commented.

Dennis & Altschul Have Had a Rocky Relationship in the Past & It Was Captured on ‘Southern Charm’

The ups and downs of Dennis and Altschul’s relationship were well-documented in the 7 previous seasons of “Southern Charm.” The matriarch of the group made it no secret in the first several seasons that she wasn’t a fan of Dennis’s behavior and iced out the young Bravolebrity from her lavish events.

Season 5 saw a change between the two women as Altschul invited Dennis to her Winter Wonderland ball for the finale of the season. Dennis approached Altschul and thanked her for the invitation and from there, a new friendship was born. In an interview with ET Online in May 2019, Altschul shared, “I would say that a lot of my problems really go back to Thomas because he was very convincing and telling me things about Kathryn… last season the kids all would tell me what [Kathryn was] doing, and I watched the show. I learned a lot from watching the show.”

She also revealed, “We’re friends, close friends. That’s kind of the beauty of life. You can never predict what’s going to happen.” Dennis added, “A lot of progress has been made, in my life and I think overall, in my relationships with everyone. I feel like Patricia has really played like, I don’t know, a good role model for me. I needed, I don’t really know how to describe it, a good… not a mother figure, but I look up to you.”

However, in June 2021, before season 8 began filming, Reality Blurb reported that Altschul had shared what seemed to be a shady comment toward Dennis on Instagram. In reply to a fan speculating about the tension between Dennis and Altschul’s son, Sudler-Smith, in past seasons, Altschul wrote, “At her age I was married, a university professor and didn’t do drugs or sleep with my husband’s friends.”

Viewers will have to wait until the new season of “Southern Charm” premieres on June 23 to see where the two women stand now.

